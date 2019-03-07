profile
[Cyberpunk] Refused participe à la BO
Le célèbre groupe de punk suédois Refused, revenu sur scène il y a quelques années après un long hiatus de 13 ans, annonce via leur page Facebook une collaboration avec CD Projekt pour avoir créé les musiques du groupe fictif Samourai dans Cyberpunk 2077 !

We’re incredibly excited to reveal the first taste of our collaboration with our new friends in CD PROJEKT RED for their upcoming game Cyberpunk 2077. It was a pleasure working with them to create the songs for the band Samurai and we can’t wait for you to hear what else we worked on with them.


Voici donc la première musique en nous en promettant plus pour bientôt :



Le groupe laisse aussi entendre du neuf pour "plus vite qu'on n'y penserait", un nouvel album annoncé prochainement?
Refused FB - https://www.facebook.com/RefusedBand
    posted the 07/03/2019 at 12:50 PM by slad
    comments (1)
    cristaleus posted the 07/03/2019 at 02:02 PM
    Mais il a accepté ou il a refusé ?
