10 / 08 / 2016
name :
Spider-Man
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Insomniac Games
genre :
action
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
09/07/2018
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
gat
articles :
2103
visites since opening :
2501432
gat
> blog
Marvel's Spider-Man : 2 nouvelles tenues pour la sortie de Far From Home
Petit rappel : la fête du ciné (4€ la place) se termine demain. Donc, si la clôture de la phase 3 du MCU vous intéresse...
JVL
-
https://www.jeuxvideo-live.com/news/marvels-spider-man-reecoit-deux-tenues-gratuites-du-film-far-from-home-94750
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/02/2019 at 01:58 PM by
gat
comments (
6
)
shinz0
posted
the 07/02/2019 at 02:06 PM
J'ai lu les critiques du film et comme pour le 1er je pense que je ne suis pas le public visé par ce Spider-Man dommage parce j'aimais bien le personnage surtout en comics époque Todd McFarlane et les films de Sam Raimi
ritalix
posted
the 07/02/2019 at 02:23 PM
toujours sympa
predagogue
posted
the 07/02/2019 at 02:25 PM
Spiderman = Bat-Man
gat
posted
the 07/02/2019 at 02:35 PM
predagogue
La lourdeur.
predagogue
posted
the 07/02/2019 at 02:46 PM
gat
t'as quand même changé ton titre
gat
posted
the 07/02/2019 at 03:01 PM
predagogue
Avant de voir ton post. No rage.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
