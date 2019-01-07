Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui!!!
amassous > blog
Le nouvel hymne au Japon


T’entends ça , obliger tu pars sur le ter-ter tu peut pas déserter
SASAGEYO !!!
    posted the 07/01/2019 at 07:02 PM by amassous
    comments (11)
    smashfan posted the 07/01/2019 at 07:12 PM
    vivement la saison 4 ! je me retiens de pas lire le manga, la saison 3 a été incroyable
    kamina posted the 07/01/2019 at 07:13 PM
    SASAGEYO !!!
    Un des meilleurs OP du monde. J'ai des frissons à chaque fois que je l'écoute.

    Il y a la version longue pour les intéressés : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z_54xUJgK4c
    amassous posted the 07/01/2019 at 07:14 PM
    kamina Il est hardcord cet opening ouais.
    raiko posted the 07/01/2019 at 07:16 PM
    Il est assez épique cet opening, il colle bien à l'animé
    kamina posted the 07/01/2019 at 07:17 PM
    amassous Bah surtout que les images qui défilent derrière vont tellement bien avec l'OP.
    Ce passage surtout : https://youtu.be/CID-sYQNCew?t=44 (0:44)

    Je l'ai écouté tellement de fois que j'ai l'impression d'avoir la musique tout le temps dans ma tête.
    smashfan posted the 07/01/2019 at 07:18 PM
    plus épique que l'original https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O9GqfnOLJrQ
    jf17 posted the 07/01/2019 at 07:20 PM
    smashfan bon courage, c'est inhumain d'arriver a ce retenir de lire le manga
    5120x2880 posted the 07/01/2019 at 07:22 PM
    La dégaine des types bordel c'est pas légal ça
    victornewman posted the 07/01/2019 at 07:24 PM
    ou comment avoir un cancer des oreilles en moins de 1 minute :'(
    barberousse posted the 07/01/2019 at 07:25 PM
    5120x2880 victornewman
    amassous posted the 07/01/2019 at 07:32 PM
    kamina T'a écouter la version single?
    victornewman Parle bien de l'hymne pour allez a la guerre au géant !
