Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui!!!
amassous
amassous
> blog
Le nouvel hymne au Japon
T’entends ça , obliger tu pars sur le ter-ter tu peut pas déserter
SASAGEYO !!!
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/01/2019 at 07:02 PM by
amassous
comments (
11
)
smashfan
posted
the 07/01/2019 at 07:12 PM
vivement la saison 4 ! je me retiens de pas lire le manga, la saison 3 a été incroyable
kamina
posted
the 07/01/2019 at 07:13 PM
SASAGEYO !!!
Un des meilleurs OP du monde. J'ai des frissons à chaque fois que je l'écoute.
Il y a la version longue pour les intéressés :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z_54xUJgK4c
amassous
posted
the 07/01/2019 at 07:14 PM
kamina
Il est hardcord cet opening ouais.
raiko
posted
the 07/01/2019 at 07:16 PM
Il est assez épique cet opening, il colle bien à l'animé
kamina
posted
the 07/01/2019 at 07:17 PM
amassous
Bah surtout que les images qui défilent derrière vont tellement bien avec l'OP.
Ce passage surtout :
https://youtu.be/CID-sYQNCew?t=44
(0:44)
Je l'ai écouté tellement de fois que j'ai l'impression d'avoir la musique tout le temps dans ma tête.
smashfan
posted
the 07/01/2019 at 07:18 PM
plus épique que l'original
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O9GqfnOLJrQ
jf17
posted
the 07/01/2019 at 07:20 PM
smashfan
bon courage, c'est inhumain d'arriver a ce retenir de lire le manga
5120x2880
posted
the 07/01/2019 at 07:22 PM
La dégaine des types bordel c'est pas légal ça
victornewman
posted
the 07/01/2019 at 07:24 PM
ou comment avoir un cancer des oreilles en moins de 1 minute :'(
barberousse
posted
the 07/01/2019 at 07:25 PM
5120x2880
victornewman
amassous
posted
the 07/01/2019 at 07:32 PM
kamina
T'a écouter la version single?
victornewman
Parle bien de l'hymne pour allez a la guerre au géant !
5120x2880
