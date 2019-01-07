ajouter un tigre
all
[Trailer] Jumanji
Voici enfin le premier trailer de la suite de Jumanji

    posted the 07/01/2019 at 01:37 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (12)
    kinectical posted the 07/01/2019 at 01:44 PM
    Le premier étais sympa au final je vais quand même aller voir ce second
    axlenz posted the 07/01/2019 at 01:45 PM
    Avec Kevin Hart toujours présent, je vais toujours adorer
    dude85 posted the 07/01/2019 at 01:47 PM
    Le 1er fut loin d'être mauvais, je me laisserais surement tenter par ce second film.
    greil93 posted the 07/01/2019 at 01:48 PM
    Le fait qu'il sorte aussi rapidement après le précédent me fait peur, mais bon ça restera sans doute du divertissement sans prise de tête.
    guchisan posted the 07/01/2019 at 01:54 PM
    j'ai été hyper déçu du film l'un des rares où je me suis arrêté avant la fin!
    ostream posted the 07/01/2019 at 02:09 PM
    Un des pires films que j'ai vu de ma vie. Rien à sauver.
    raioh posted the 07/01/2019 at 02:10 PM
    Tellement une bonne surprise le 1er
    bobobiwan posted the 07/01/2019 at 02:11 PM
    Rien ne vaut l'original avec Robin Williams... Ça, c'était un vrai film d'aventures pour enfants qui n'avait pas honte de ce qu'il était, et qui ne cherchait pas à se déguiser en vague comédie pour ados prépubères.

    Ces nouveaux films sont peut-être sympas, mais les vieux cons dans mon genre ne peuvent pas s'y faire...
    kinectical posted the 07/01/2019 at 02:16 PM
    bobobiwan cette l’original reste le meilleur avec son petit côté mature mais le nouveau reste un bon film à regarder au moin une fois
    misterpixel posted the 07/01/2019 at 02:18 PM
    Entre lui et Spider Man, Sony va se faire les couilles en or cette année
    joker54 posted the 07/01/2019 at 02:20 PM
    bobobiwan Je suis pas vieux (23 Pijes) et je ne supporte pas la plupart des acteurs/actrices mis en avant au Cinéma.
    raioh posted the 07/01/2019 at 02:24 PM
    Il y en a beaucoup qui n'ont pas revu l'ancien à mon avis, il a extrêmement mal vieilli
