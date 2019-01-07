Lung Cancer is the cause of nearly 1.6 million cancer deaths around the world every year. It is generally caused by malignant cell growing in the bronchi or airways inside the lungs.



A type of lung cancer known as non-small cell lung cancer is responsible for nearly 85% of the lung cancer cases.



In some non-small cell lung cancer cases, the patient may have an abnormal protein in the tumor known as epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR. Such mutated receptor may lead to the tumor growing uncontrollably.



In such cases, certain medications are used to block the mutated receptor known as EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors or EGFR TKIs. However, such medications are inefficient in the treatment of lung cancer patients who have a particular mutation known as T790M mutation



Lung Cancer Treatment with Tagrisso



Tagrisso medication contains an active substance called Osimertinib that belongs to the anti-cancer class of medications known as protein kinase inhibitor. This substance blocks the mutated receptor in patients who have a T790M mutation to further inhibit the tumor growth.



The branded medication Tagrisso is manufactured by AstraZeneca and approved in over 70 countries including USA, UK, China and Japan. This medication is often prescribed for the treatment of EGFR T790M mutation positive non-small cell lung cancer.



As per several studies, around 80% of all non-small cell lung cancer cases can be treated with Tagrisso. Survival through Tagrisso depends on several factors like lung functions, size of the tumor or even general fitness.



However, even in uncurable cases of non-small cell lung cancer, Tagrisso is shown to have positive effects on the survival rate of the patients.



Frequently Asked Questions about Tagrisso



What are the pack sizes of Tagrisso tablets?



Tagrisso 80 mg and 40 mg tablets generally come in pack size of 30, 60, 120 and 240 tablets.



Osimertinib / Tagrisso price information



How much dosage should be taken?



A single Tagrisso 80 mg tablet is the recommended dose.



Your doctor may reduce the dosage to be taken to 40 mg depending on certain factors li

ke how well you can tolerate the drug or how frequent the side effects are if any.



You may even be asked to stop taking this medication if the side effects are becoming severe.



How can I take Tagrisso tabelts?



Tagrisso tablet is generally taken by swallowing it whole with water. It is important to not chew, crush or split the tablet.



Tagrisso tablets are taken each day before or after a meal at the same time.



What should I do if I took an overdose of Tagrisso tablet?



In case of an overdose from Tagrisso, seek immediate medical attention and contact your doctor.



What should I do if I missed a dose of Tagrisso tablet?

If you have missed a dose of Tagrisso, take it as soon as you remember.



To avoid an overdose, you may skip the first dose if the second dose is to be taken in less 12 hours away.

When should I stop taking Tagrisso medication?



You should take Tagrisso tablet every day for the complete treatment cycle as directed by your doctor. Do not stop taking the tablets without your doctor’s knowledge.