Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui!!!
amassous
articles : 605
605
visites since opening : 1898038
1898038
amassous
> blog
Hero academia sur play 4 a 10€
Il faut passer commande sur l’application Micromania
Fuck le demat
posted the 07/01/2019 at 10:38 AM by amassous
amassous
comments (
4
)
testament
posted
the 07/01/2019 at 10:43 AM
Je me paye deux kebabs ouais.
shido
posted
the 07/01/2019 at 10:44 AM
Oula nan
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 07/01/2019 at 10:46 AM
Sur One aussi ?
amassous
posted
the 07/01/2019 at 11:00 AM
leblogdeshacka
ça je sais pas regarde l’application
testament
comme tu veut ,2 kebabs t’a faim
shido
meme a 10?
