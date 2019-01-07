Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui!!!
Hero academia sur play 4 a 10€


Il faut passer commande sur l’application Micromania
Fuck le demat
    posted the 07/01/2019 at 10:38 AM by amassous
    comments (4)
    testament posted the 07/01/2019 at 10:43 AM
    Je me paye deux kebabs ouais.
    shido posted the 07/01/2019 at 10:44 AM
    Oula nan
    leblogdeshacka posted the 07/01/2019 at 10:46 AM
    Sur One aussi ?
    amassous posted the 07/01/2019 at 11:00 AM
    leblogdeshacka ça je sais pas regarde l’application
    testament comme tu veut ,2 kebabs t’a faim
    shido meme a 10?
