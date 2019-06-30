Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui!!!
amassous > blog
Nouvelle figurine Goku adulte sur Kinto'un taille 1/3
Comptez 350 dollars SANS LES FDP 3 éditions avec colorie différent la noir et blanc est limité a peu d’exemplaire





Pour la taille face a une figurine genre Grandista
最高の漫画
    posted the 06/30/2019 at 11:44 AM by amassous
    comments (9)
    kurosu posted the 06/30/2019 at 12:07 PM
    Le 1er
    axlenz posted the 06/30/2019 at 12:10 PM
    je sais que FDP c'est '' frais de port '' mais j'ai tendance à lire '' fils de p**e '' à la première lecture. Faut que je change de vie
    jf17 posted the 06/30/2019 at 12:14 PM
    axlenz je suis comme toi
    amassous posted the 06/30/2019 at 12:16 PM
    axlenz jf17
    kurosu le 2ème jprefere les colories
    kurosu posted the 06/30/2019 at 12:35 PM
    axlenz surtout venant d'un marseillais qui écrit
    amassous posted the 06/30/2019 at 12:36 PM
    kurosu ? en mode on insulte H24 ?
    arrrghl posted the 06/30/2019 at 01:07 PM
    amassous bah ouais chez vous les insultes remplacent la ponctuation en quelque sorte !
    amassous posted the 06/30/2019 at 01:10 PM
    arrrghl ça va trop loin là
    fidelio posted the 06/30/2019 at 03:02 PM
    Punaise j'aime beaucoup !
