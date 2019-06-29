Jeux Video
Tiré du code source du site officiel :
"FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered","description":"Widely beloved, FINAL FANTASY VIII casts unlikely heroes into a war to save the world. The military nation of Galbadia has declared war on the Dukedom of Dollet, who are left with no choice but to hire a mercenary force for their defense. Enter SeeD and its newest member: Squall Leonhart. Together with his friends, Squall joins Rinoa Heartilly, a member of a resistance group, on an adventure that holds the fate of their world in its balance. FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered marks the 20th Anniversary of its original release with a complete visual refresh and brings the game’s classic story to modern platforms: Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. With fully overhauled visuals, see your favorite characters come to life like never before! FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered is an RPG, available in English and Japanese voiceover, and is also text localized into French, Italian, German and Spanish."
Surprenant mais pourquoi pas
Par contre, même si confirmé, je les imagine pas doubler l'intégralité des textes.
On est au courant depuis des semaines
Bah justement non...
Merci de ton intervention inutile
Au revoir Auron-le-boulet
Je ne pense pas non plus avoir insulté quelqu'un.
Pourquoi cette haine ?
- Squall : ....
auronlemagnifique j'ai faillit faire la même erreur mais avec les chiffre romains c'est trompeur lol .
Langues
English, French, German, Spanish
Audio
English
et je crois pas qu'il y ait dun doublage dans ces jeux
Je suis bien passé pour un abruti je le reconnais
Les seules "voix" qu'on entendait, c'était à 2 reprises (soupirs de Squall et de Rinoa)
Je comprends mieux pourquoi le jeu va être à 40 euros
Et dire que je m'attendais à un prix doux à 20 euros grand max