shanks > blog
all
[Rumeur] Du doublage pour FFVIII Remaster ?
Jeux Video
Tiré du code source du site officiel :

"FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered","description":"Widely beloved, FINAL FANTASY VIII casts unlikely heroes into a war to save the world. The military nation of Galbadia has declared war on the Dukedom of Dollet, who are left with no choice but to hire a mercenary force for their defense. Enter SeeD and its newest member: Squall Leonhart. Together with his friends, Squall joins Rinoa Heartilly, a member of a resistance group, on an adventure that holds the fate of their world in its balance. FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered marks the 20th Anniversary of its original release with a complete visual refresh and brings the game’s classic story to modern platforms: Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. With fully overhauled visuals, see your favorite characters come to life like never before! FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered is an RPG, available in English and Japanese voiceover, and is also text localized into French, Italian, German and Spanish."

Surprenant mais pourquoi pas
Par contre, même si confirmé, je les imagine pas doubler l'intégralité des textes.
    posted the 06/29/2019 at 10:32 AM by shanks
    comments (11)
    auronlemagnifique posted the 06/29/2019 at 10:53 AM
    Tu débarque non ?

    On est au courant depuis des semaines
    auronlemagnifique posted the 06/29/2019 at 10:54 AM
    Ooppsss j'ai rien dit dsl
    aros posted the 06/29/2019 at 10:55 AM
    auronlemagnifique
    Bah justement non...

    Merci de ton intervention inutile

    Au revoir Auron-le-boulet
    auronlemagnifique posted the 06/29/2019 at 11:00 AM
    Je me suis excusé en reconnaissant mon erreur.

    Je ne pense pas non plus avoir insulté quelqu'un.

    Pourquoi cette haine ?
    biboys posted the 06/29/2019 at 11:13 AM
    Ah cool si cela ce confirme
    thor posted the 06/29/2019 at 11:23 AM
    Le doublage de Squall risque d'être magnifique :
    - Squall : ....
    leodiissey posted the 06/29/2019 at 11:29 AM
    un argument de plus pour le refaire
    auronlemagnifique j'ai faillit faire la même erreur mais avec les chiffre romains c'est trompeur lol .
    guiguif posted the 06/29/2019 at 11:32 AM
    ya la meme chose sur la fiche de Collection of Mana

    Langues
    English, French, German, Spanish
    Audio
    English

    et je crois pas qu'il y ait dun doublage dans ces jeux
    auronlemagnifique posted the 06/29/2019 at 11:38 AM
    leodiissey ouais....

    Je suis bien passé pour un abruti je le reconnais
    icebergbrulant posted the 06/29/2019 at 11:40 AM
    Il va y avoir des voix ?
    Les seules "voix" qu'on entendait, c'était à 2 reprises (soupirs de Squall et de Rinoa)

    Je comprends mieux pourquoi le jeu va être à 40 euros
    Et dire que je m'attendais à un prix doux à 20 euros grand max
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 06/29/2019 at 11:58 AM
    Il devient si ces infos sont avérés de plus en plus intéressant ce remastered de FFVIII.
