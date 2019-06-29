accueil
Muramasa
profile
204
Likes
Likers
articles :
3042
visites since opening :
4008043
shincloud
> blog
Soldes JV : je me suis un peu lâché
Tomb Raider : 11euro
Max : 10euro
NBA : gratuit
Destiny 2 : 5euro
11 : 11 : 10euro
Fire Emblem : 12euro
DQ7 : 10euro
Luigi : 10euro
posted the 06/29/2019 at 07:13 AM by
comments (
sussudio
posted
the 06/29/2019 at 07:14 AM
Il y a Dissidia NT PS4 pour 10 euros à Carrefour d'Orléans si ça interesse
innelan
posted
the 06/29/2019 at 07:32 AM
Où le tomb raider ?
jeanouillz
posted
the 06/29/2019 at 07:38 AM
T'auras le temps d'y jouer ? Perso prendre une grosse quantité de jeux comme ça, ça me fait peur maintenant
romgamer6859
posted
the 06/29/2019 at 07:46 AM
J'ai failli prendre 7 jeux mais je me suis dis que je n'y jouerais pas donc je ne l'ai pas fait
Jvais peut être juste prendre ni no kuni et dragon quest XI pour tester.
shincloud
posted
the 06/29/2019 at 08:04 AM
jeanouillz
Oui j'aurai le temps, Max est pas long, pareil pour 11 : 11, Luigi c'est un peu mon jeu de mon enfance ^^, Tomb Raider c'est pour la collection, mais je le referai avec plaisir.
DQ7 par contre on verra XD
innelan
C'était sur CDISCOUNT ^^
