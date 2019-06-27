Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui!!!
articles : 599
visites since opening : 1887207
amassous > blog
WarioWare GOLD a 10€ neuf
C’est chez Micromania ! Un des derniers jeux 3DS que je voulais tester c’étais le dernier exemplaire dans le mien
Fuck le demat
    posted the 06/27/2019 at 01:47 PM by amassous
    comments (5)
    playstation2008 posted the 06/27/2019 at 02:29 PM
    La bonne affaire !!!
    amassous posted the 06/27/2019 at 02:35 PM
    playstation2008 il a l’air sympas en plus
    bliss02 posted the 06/27/2019 at 02:59 PM
    Un bon achat
    playstation2008 posted the 06/27/2019 at 03:07 PM
    amassous Carrément !! Tu vas pouvoir bien t'éclater !! Les Warioware c'est toujours la folie en vrai
    amassous posted the 06/27/2019 at 03:12 PM
    playstation2008 l’ancien avait casser ma DS Fat.
