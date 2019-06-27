ajouter un tigre
profile
Jeux Vidéo
256
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
leblogdeshacka
403
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2888
visites since opening : 3013349
leblogdeshacka > blog
[PS4] Dragon Quest XI à 20€
Dragon Quest XI est actuellement disponible à 20€ en soldes




N'hésitez pas à passer par le lien

Dragon Quest XI 20€
https://jeux-video.fnac.com/a11954064/Dragon-Quest-XI-Edition-de-la-Lumiere-PS4-Jeu-PlayStation-4?awc=12665_1561638848_17cf65d6f26687bfffaeb0e63683f6c9&ectrans=1&Origin=Awin620339
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/27/2019 at 12:37 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (3)
    spilner posted the 06/27/2019 at 12:44 PM
    Les fdp sont gratuit comme amazon à la fnac?
    zephon posted the 06/27/2019 at 12:46 PM
    spilner normalement oui, par contre dommage que Y ait pas d'info sur les ajouts switch sinon à ce prix j'aurais craqué...
    gamergunz posted the 06/27/2019 at 12:48 PM
    aucun intérêt pour moi maintenant que la version switch arrive en septembre qui sera beaucoup plus complète( et plus chère hélas )
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre