negan > blog
Fallout 4 GOTY a 6euros sur PS4
https://www.cdiscount.com/jeux-pc-video-console/ps4/fallout-4-goty/f-1030401-bet5055856418641.html?idOffre=-1&awc=6948_1561563511_1d201084d4b5b3502e1f321e7e7afe35&refer=zanoxpb&cid=affil&cm_mmc=zanoxpb-_-291559

    posted the 06/26/2019 at 03:40 PM by negan
    comments (6)
    cyr posted the 06/26/2019 at 03:51 PM
    Si quelqu'un a un bon plan pour fallout 76 a 6€, je suis intéresser!
    cladstrife59 posted the 06/26/2019 at 04:22 PM
    A ce prix ça vaut vraiment le coup, les extensions sont bien sympa en plus.
    cort posted the 06/26/2019 at 04:30 PM
    Faut préciser que la reduc s'applique dans le panier.
    jeanouillz posted the 06/26/2019 at 05:42 PM
    Thx pour la promo
    negan posted the 06/26/2019 at 05:47 PM
    jeanouillz
    nospeudo posted the 06/26/2019 at 05:54 PM
    cyr Actuellement offert pour les Happy Meal, avec Todd Howard qui te baise les pieds a la sortie du McDo
