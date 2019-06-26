Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui!!!
profile
amassous
147
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 595
visites since opening : 1884309
amassous > blog
Troll spéciale Naruto
J’ai retrouvé certains que j’avais de coté je vous les partages











Pour finir
    tags :
    7
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/26/2019 at 09:55 AM by amassous
    comments (6)
    playstation2008 posted the 06/26/2019 at 10:17 AM
    excellent
    ryonarushima971 posted the 06/26/2019 at 10:52 AM
    "Stop sending me this shit "
    birmou posted the 06/26/2019 at 11:13 AM
    Mdrrrrr le truc avec Melania c'est vrai un fake ?
    axlenz posted the 06/26/2019 at 12:05 PM
    One Look-Man
    amassous posted the 06/26/2019 at 12:20 PM
    birmou jsais pas mdrrrr
    axlenz
    osiris posted the 06/26/2019 at 12:31 PM
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre