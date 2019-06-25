accueil
name :
Cyberpunk 2077
platform :
PC
editor :
N.C
developer :
CD Projekt Red
genre :
RPG
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
sorow
articles :
visites since opening :
sorow
Un thème PS4 gratos pour Cyberpunk 2077.
Charisme
Attention article de l'année ! Oué enfait non, cliquez
ici
si vous voulez un thème (enfin un habillage total quoi) plutôt classe (m'enfin, c'est a vous de voir) pour votre PS4... a la condition d'avoir le courage de l'allumer par un temps pareil.
Voila, c'est tout. Aurevoir.
tags :
article de qualitay
la modération montre l'exemple
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/25/2019 at 03:52 PM by
sorow
comments (
13
)
churos45
posted
the 06/25/2019 at 03:55 PM
ça ressemble à ca :
https://youtu.be/ywUE_3Ihgu8
joueurdudimanche
posted
the 06/25/2019 at 03:55 PM
Il est affreux, merci au revoir.
sorow
posted
the 06/25/2019 at 03:57 PM
churos45
ah merci, je rajoute.
icebergbrulant
posted
the 06/25/2019 at 04:00 PM
Le jaune du thème fait très mal aux yeux
Vite les lunettes
sorow
posted
the 06/25/2019 at 04:01 PM
icebergbrulant
toujours pas fondu toi ?
icebergbrulant
posted
the 06/25/2019 at 04:02 PM
sorow
J'ai pris des précautions cette semaine, j'ai un congélateur portable pour survivre
lion93
posted
the 06/25/2019 at 04:03 PM
Désolé, mais ce thème est d'une pureté. Taisez-vous! Le jaune, c'est la couleur du soleil! C'est aussi celle qui éclaire vos chemins quand vous êtes égarés!
jeanouillz
posted
the 06/25/2019 at 04:07 PM
Alors je pense que je vais rester sur le thème du Gwynt. Pour la musique et ne pas avoir un thème qui va m'exploser les yeux a chaque fois que j'allume la ps4
ritalix
posted
the 06/25/2019 at 04:11 PM
c'est toujours cool en plus j'adore la couleur jaune
icebergbrulant
posted
the 06/25/2019 at 04:12 PM
lion93
Le jaune, c'est aussi la couleur du cocu !
Pas plus tard qu'il y a 5 minutes, j'ai mon "ex-meilleur" pote qui a osé toucher ma tendre PS4 et ceci sans mon autorisation !
J'ai vu qu'il y avait début de tromperie car quand j'ai posé ma main dessus, sa coque était brûlante !!
rockin
posted
the 06/25/2019 at 04:13 PM
Dire que je suis toujours sur celui la
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M2XXhrymh9o
jozen15
posted
the 06/25/2019 at 04:15 PM
j'aime bien moi
ritalix
posted
the 06/25/2019 at 04:27 PM
icebergbrulant
tkt je suis célib depuis 1 ans et demi je risque pas grand chose
