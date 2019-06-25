profile
Cyberpunk 2077
56
Likes
Likers
name : Cyberpunk 2077
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : CD Projekt Red
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
profile
sorow
137
Likes
Likers
sorow
sorow > blog
all
Un thème PS4 gratos pour Cyberpunk 2077.
Charisme

Attention article de l'année ! Oué enfait non, cliquez ici si vous voulez un thème (enfin un habillage total quoi) plutôt classe (m'enfin, c'est a vous de voir) pour votre PS4... a la condition d'avoir le courage de l'allumer par un temps pareil.



Voila, c'est tout. Aurevoir.

    tags : article de qualitay la modération montre l'exemple
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/25/2019 at 03:52 PM by sorow
    comments (13)
    churos45 posted the 06/25/2019 at 03:55 PM
    ça ressemble à ca : https://youtu.be/ywUE_3Ihgu8
    joueurdudimanche posted the 06/25/2019 at 03:55 PM
    Il est affreux, merci au revoir.
    sorow posted the 06/25/2019 at 03:57 PM
    churos45 ah merci, je rajoute.
    icebergbrulant posted the 06/25/2019 at 04:00 PM
    Le jaune du thème fait très mal aux yeux
    Vite les lunettes
    sorow posted the 06/25/2019 at 04:01 PM
    icebergbrulant toujours pas fondu toi ?
    icebergbrulant posted the 06/25/2019 at 04:02 PM
    sorow J'ai pris des précautions cette semaine, j'ai un congélateur portable pour survivre

    lion93 posted the 06/25/2019 at 04:03 PM
    Désolé, mais ce thème est d'une pureté. Taisez-vous! Le jaune, c'est la couleur du soleil! C'est aussi celle qui éclaire vos chemins quand vous êtes égarés!
    jeanouillz posted the 06/25/2019 at 04:07 PM
    Alors je pense que je vais rester sur le thème du Gwynt. Pour la musique et ne pas avoir un thème qui va m'exploser les yeux a chaque fois que j'allume la ps4
    ritalix posted the 06/25/2019 at 04:11 PM
    c'est toujours cool en plus j'adore la couleur jaune
    icebergbrulant posted the 06/25/2019 at 04:12 PM
    lion93
    Le jaune, c'est aussi la couleur du cocu !

    Pas plus tard qu'il y a 5 minutes, j'ai mon "ex-meilleur" pote qui a osé toucher ma tendre PS4 et ceci sans mon autorisation !
    J'ai vu qu'il y avait début de tromperie car quand j'ai posé ma main dessus, sa coque était brûlante !!

    rockin posted the 06/25/2019 at 04:13 PM
    Dire que je suis toujours sur celui la
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M2XXhrymh9o
    jozen15 posted the 06/25/2019 at 04:15 PM
    j'aime bien moi
    ritalix posted the 06/25/2019 at 04:27 PM
    icebergbrulant tkt je suis célib depuis 1 ans et demi je risque pas grand chose
