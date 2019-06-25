profile
shincloud
shincloud
shincloud > blog
il faut l'acheter!!


    posted the 06/25/2019 at 11:50 AM by shincloud
    negan posted the 06/25/2019 at 11:52 AM
    Non merci trop de mauvais souvenirs

    https://store-images.s-microsoft.com/image/apps.1787.70323071690757883.aa344172-c923-4b38-a055-9ce9a093bc86.4728b066-afb5-4b2a-bdc2-d91341663e15?mode=scale&q=90&h=1080&w=1920
    sdkios posted the 06/25/2019 at 11:53 AM
    Ca c'est de l'argumentation !
    tuni posted the 06/25/2019 at 11:53 AM
    Je l'adore !
    romgamer6859 posted the 06/25/2019 at 11:54 AM
    negan
    Ce jeu n'a jamais existé
    shincloud posted the 06/25/2019 at 11:54 AM
    sdkios J'ai pas encore jouer XD, faut attendre ce soir
    shincloud posted the 06/25/2019 at 11:55 AM
    negan XD, mwarfff il était pas si mauvais..... bon un peu
    gemini posted the 06/25/2019 at 12:01 PM
    Je ne peux pas passer à côté! Et ensuite : enfin les sous titres
    victornewman posted the 06/25/2019 at 12:01 PM
    3 jeux en 1 si on compte Last Bronx et Virtua Fighter 5
    icebergbrulant posted the 06/25/2019 at 12:16 PM
    Déjà acheté
    Mais Crash Team Racing lui roule dessus en ce moment
    mooplol posted the 06/25/2019 at 12:24 PM
    negan
    voxen posted the 06/25/2019 at 12:25 PM
    Bah j'achète pas
    jozen15 posted the 06/25/2019 at 12:35 PM
    allez je me lance, je vais le prendre.

    negan
    famimax posted the 06/25/2019 at 12:40 PM
    Ouais, tous les mecs qui pleurent parce que Sega ne sort pas les Yakuza en st fr, ils ont intérêt à le prendre, sinon qu'ils ferment leurs gueules de cons jusqu'à la fin des temps
    guiguif posted the 06/25/2019 at 12:44 PM
    negan en meme temps c'est sur que c'est pas toi qui risque de l'acheter
