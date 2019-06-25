accueil
- ダリ と 淳 -
rbz
rbz
[Shingeki no Kyojin S3 ] OST dispo
News
towzeur
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/25/2019 at 10:53 AM by
rbz
comments (
8
)
rbz
posted
the 06/25/2019 at 10:56 AM
très bon ost mais pas hyper bien utilisé dans l'anime, honnêtement wit studio a pas bien respecté sawano sur ce coup.
vexx
posted
the 06/25/2019 at 10:57 AM
Nice
vexx
posted
the 06/25/2019 at 11:07 AM
rbz
mal utilisé ?
rbz
rbz
posted
vexx
vexx
racsnk
posted
posted
the 06/25/2019 at 12:13 PM
kevisiano
posted
posted
the 06/25/2019 at 12:18 PM
rbz
rbz
posted
racsnk
racsnk
racsnk
posted
posted
rbz
rbz
Ce sera pas Wit.
