- ダリ と 淳 -
profile
rbz
70
Likes
Likers
rbz
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 652
visites since opening : 849470
rbz > blog
all
[Shingeki no Kyojin S3 ] OST dispo
News










towzeur
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/25/2019 at 10:53 AM by rbz
    comments (8)
    rbz posted the 06/25/2019 at 10:56 AM
    très bon ost mais pas hyper bien utilisé dans l'anime, honnêtement wit studio a pas bien respecté sawano sur ce coup.
    vexx posted the 06/25/2019 at 10:57 AM
    Nice
    vexx posted the 06/25/2019 at 11:07 AM
    rbz mal utilisé ?
    Y'a des passages ou ça s'enchaine pas très bien dans l'anime après je sais pas.
    rbz posted the 06/25/2019 at 11:12 AM
    vexx bah genre y'a des zick et passage clé de certaines zick qui sont pas utilisé dans l'anime, je trouve pas ça terrible ... surtout qu'avec les divers affrontements y'avais moyen de faire un truc encore plus épique a l'aide du matériaux fournis par sawano ... la ils ont fait le minimum syndical avec cette S3( et pas que sur l'utilisation des zick d'ailleurs )
    racsnk posted the 06/25/2019 at 12:13 PM
    Rip l'anime à partir de la prochaine saison.
    kevisiano posted the 06/25/2019 at 12:18 PM
    La musique quand ça se tape là... frissons
    rbz posted the 06/25/2019 at 12:21 PM
    racsnk la S4 est confirmé hein.
    racsnk posted the 06/25/2019 at 12:32 PM
    rbz Ce sera pas Wit.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre