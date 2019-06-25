ajouter un tigre
profile
Contra : Rogue Corps
1
Like
Likers
name : Contra : Rogue Corps
platform : Xbox One
editor : Konami
developer : N.C
genre : action
multiplayer : oui
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
leblogdeshacka
403
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2891
visites since opening : 3005579
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Préco] Contra Rogue Corps à 39.99€
Le jeu Contra est maintenant disponible en préco pour 39.99€




Contra Rogue Corps 39.99€
https://amzn.to/2II45Gw
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/25/2019 at 09:36 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (5)
    olimar59 posted the 06/25/2019 at 09:42 AM
    Au moins 20 balles trop cher
    guiguif posted the 06/25/2019 at 09:45 AM
    Hardcops Uprising n'est jamais sortie en boite mais ce truc si
    chiotgamer posted the 06/25/2019 at 10:02 AM
    Au moins 40 balles trop cher
    akinen posted the 06/25/2019 at 10:40 AM
    La jaquette de la honte
    excervecyanide posted the 06/25/2019 at 10:44 AM
    La merde de l'année !
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre