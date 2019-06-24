Gnosia : un RPG essentiellement narratif façon DanGanRonpa qui reprend les règles du jeu "loup garou".
Dispo depuis quelques jours au Japon.
Via IGN Japan :
10 - Masterpiece
If you start playing "Gnosia", you will forget to spend time getting hooked in the humanoid game, the story, the loop of growth elements. And you will be kneeling in a story that takes advantage of that structure.
+ Game system to lose sight of the advance is stopped as if the loop
+ A story perfectly matched with the system
+ Unique and unforgettable characters
+ Compatible with PS Vita TV
- Only play on PS Vita and PS Vita TV
(après, je sais pas si IGN Japan distribue les 10/10 facilement )
c'est bon on sait que ça sortira aussi sur Switch et/ou PC plus tard, il n'y a pas de jeux sur Vita
pleinement mérité
