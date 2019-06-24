profile
all
Tranquillou, la PS Vita se choppe une exclue 10/10
Jeux Video


Gnosia : un RPG essentiellement narratif façon DanGanRonpa qui reprend les règles du jeu "loup garou".
Dispo depuis quelques jours au Japon.

Via IGN Japan :

10 - Masterpiece

If you start playing "Gnosia", you will forget to spend time getting hooked in the humanoid game, the story, the loop of growth elements. And you will be kneeling in a story that takes advantage of that structure.

+ Game system to lose sight of the advance is stopped as if the loop
+ A story perfectly matched with the system
+ Unique and unforgettable characters
+ Compatible with PS Vita TV

- Only play on PS Vita and PS Vita TV


(après, je sais pas si IGN Japan distribue les 10/10 facilement )
    guiguif posted the 06/24/2019 at 03:40 PM
    - Only play on PS Vita and PS Vita TV

    c'est bon on sait que ça sortira aussi sur Switch et/ou PC plus tard, il n'y a pas de jeux sur Vita
    sussudio posted the 06/24/2019 at 03:42 PM
    Elle existe encore la Vita ?
    misterpixel posted the 06/24/2019 at 03:48 PM
    Elle est encore pleine de Vitalité.
    5120x2880 posted the 06/24/2019 at 03:49 PM
    https://jp.ign.com/astro-botrescue-mission/29518/review/astro-botrescue-mission
    shanks posted the 06/24/2019 at 03:51 PM
    5120x2880
    pleinement mérité
    icebergbrulant posted the 06/24/2019 at 03:51 PM
    misterpixel
    amario posted the 06/24/2019 at 03:52 PM
    On peut relancer la production
    misterpixel posted the 06/24/2019 at 03:53 PM
    5120x2880 Ils sont plus que crédible donc.

    icebergbrulant
    kabuki posted the 06/24/2019 at 04:02 PM
    C'est ma came ca
    barberousse posted the 06/24/2019 at 04:07 PM
    Juste une trad en anglais svp.
    jeanouillz posted the 06/24/2019 at 04:30 PM
    Si c'est comme Famitsu qui distribue de bonnes notes aléatoirement, ça ne sert a rien, aucune crédibilité
    rbz posted the 06/24/2019 at 04:33 PM
    un RPG essentiellement narratif façon DanGanRonpa qui reprend les règles du jeu "loup garou". punaise ça fait envie
    zekura posted the 06/24/2019 at 04:35 PM
    rbz en vrai, je surpris que personne n'y a pensé avant
    sonilka posted the 06/24/2019 at 05:03 PM
    Ca à l'air intéressant. Mais les chances de le voir arriver chez nous sont proches de zéro. Surtout sur Vita.
    yais9999 posted the 06/24/2019 at 05:32 PM
    Si trad Anglaise day one !
