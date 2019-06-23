profile
Shingeki no Kyojin
C'est lui :

Titan Assaillant



Très très fort Hajime Isayama

    posted the 06/23/2019 at 08:10 PM by shincloud
    comments (4)
    bigboss18 posted the 06/23/2019 at 08:30 PM
    Dire qu'il a imaginé cette histoire étant jeune, ce manga a déjà sa place parmi les animes qui m'ont fait le plus vibrer, le dernier chronologiquement c'était Death Note au niveau du scénario qui m'avait rendu fou !
    omso posted the 06/23/2019 at 08:34 PM
    bigboss18 C'est finis du coup ?
    bigboss18 posted the 06/23/2019 at 08:37 PM
    omso Le manga on arrive sur l'arc final quand même là, je donne au manga 2 ans max avant sa conclusion
    jf17 posted the 06/23/2019 at 08:39 PM
    omso bigboss18 la suite en animé n'est pas certaine, car le studio actuel ne veut pas continuer.
