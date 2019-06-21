ajouter un tigre
articles : 2882
visites since opening : 2994565
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Artbook] Un livre pour Darkstalkers
Darkstalkers aura droit à son artbook prévu pour le 22 Octobre 2019




224 pages sont prévu pour cet artbook.



Amazon

Darkstalkers: Official Complete Works Hardcover 48€
Final Fantasy VII: Remake - Edition Deluxe 89.99€
Doom Eternal Collectors 224.99€
Death Stranding - Special Edition 79.99€
Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Collector (PS4) 219.99€
https://amzn.to/2ZG0EWv
    posted the 06/21/2019 at 02:58 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (2)
    spawnini posted the 06/21/2019 at 02:59 PM
    Moi je veux un nouveau jeu
    kadaj68800 posted the 06/21/2019 at 03:30 PM
    Ce bouquin existe déjà, je l'ai dans ma collection....a moins que ce soit une version fr qui est prévue ?.Sinon il y a le Darkstalkers Tribute aussi chez Udon, par contre son prix a grimpé.
