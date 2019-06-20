« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Astral Chain
16
Likes
Likers
name : Astral Chain
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Platinum Games
genre : action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
108
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2675
visites since opening : 3310702
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Astral Chain / Trailer Overview



Date de sortie : 30 aout 2019

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qRgolbpH6Qg
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/20/2019 at 07:40 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    oenomaus posted the 06/20/2019 at 07:47 AM
    Un des jeux que j'ai bien apprécié lors du direct
    rbz posted the 06/20/2019 at 07:48 AM
    je regarde plus rien, même si ça doit etre grosso merdo des truc montré a l'e3.
    le day one est archi présent
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre