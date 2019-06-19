« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Cadence of Hyrule
3
Likes
Likers
name : Cadence of Hyrule
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Brace Yourself Games
genre : action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
108
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2674
visites since opening : 3309992
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Cadence of Hyrule / Comment ça fonctionne ?


Le jeu est disponible en dématérialisé sur l'eShop.
Prix : 24,99 €
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2QF-_-d28zg
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/19/2019 at 10:22 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    ducknsexe posted the 06/19/2019 at 10:23 PM
    J espère qu il sortira en version physique.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre