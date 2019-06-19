accueil
name :
The Outer Worlds
platform :
PC
editor :
Take Two Interactive
developer :
Obsidian Entertainment
genre :
RPG
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
Après les couilles de chevaux...
Nous avons le trou du cul de porc ( mais jusqu'ou ira le JV
)
posted the 06/19/2019 at 09:20 PM by
diablo
comments (
10
)
giusnake
posted
the 06/19/2019 at 09:23 PM
Ce genre d'article n'est pas digne de l'élite
jenicris
posted
the 06/19/2019 at 09:24 PM
giusnake
t'es PCiste?
skuldleif
posted
the 06/19/2019 at 09:24 PM
c'est dégueulasse ,comment tu fais pour t'attarder sur ca quand tu regarde une présentation de gameplay...
je pense pas que les dev veulent que tu retienne ca en tout cas
giusnake
posted
the 06/19/2019 at 09:24 PM
jenicris
Je suis Microsoft
jenicris
posted
the 06/19/2019 at 09:26 PM
giusnake
Windows 10.
giusnake
posted
the 06/19/2019 at 09:27 PM
jenicris
Tout
jenicris
posted
the 06/19/2019 at 09:28 PM
giusnake
Windows 95.
giusnake
posted
the 06/19/2019 at 09:29 PM
jenicris
J'ai acheté le Zune j'aimais bien
diablo
posted
the 06/19/2019 at 09:30 PM
skuldleif
un trou c'est un trou
zekk
posted
the 06/19/2019 at 09:35 PM
diablo
j'ai quand même du mal à penser ça ici
