ROCKSTAR GAMES ®
name :
Final Fantasy VII Remake
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
RPG
other versions :
Xbox One
articles :
860
visites since opening :
1370494
leonr4
> blog
[DF] Final Fantasy VII : Remake vs 1997 version
Comparaison graphique de
Final Fantasy VII
entre sa version originale de 1997 sur
PS1
et le remake sur
PS4
par
Digital Foundry
:
Digital Foundry
-
https://www.eurogamer.net/articles/digitalfoundry-2019-how-final-fantasy-7-remake-modernises-a-ps1-classic
tags :
ff7 remake
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/19/2019 at 08:21 PM by
leonr4
comments (
10
)
aros
posted
the 06/19/2019 at 08:23 PM
Non mais là ça devient une perte de temps le bazar, y'a aps photo, point ! Leur vidéo là, ce serait mieux de la montée et la postée pour témoigner de l'évolution des consoles en même pas 20 ans.
giusnake
posted
the 06/19/2019 at 08:27 PM
On perd un peu en magie..
leonr4
posted
the 06/19/2019 at 08:28 PM
aros
Eux mêmes le reconnaissent que la comparaison n'est pas très pertinente néanmoins elle démontre les avancées technologiques de ces 20 dernières années
minbox
posted
the 06/19/2019 at 08:37 PM
Que du positif
kurosu
posted
the 06/19/2019 at 08:38 PM
giusnake
c'est normal elle n'est pas sur la One
giusnake
posted
the 06/19/2019 at 08:39 PM
kurosu
Pas encore.
parliz
posted
the 06/19/2019 at 09:10 PM
En même temps l'original est dégueulasse même pour sa propre Gen,rien à voir avec le 8 et le 9 qui ont fait un vrai bond en avant,rien que pour ça il mériterait un vrai remaster,il en a beaucoup + besoin que le 8 et le 10...
kaiden
posted
the 06/19/2019 at 09:24 PM
kurosu
deaconnc
posted
the 06/19/2019 at 09:31 PM
giusnake
Elle sera morte la one quand il sortira dessus.
giusnake
posted
the 06/19/2019 at 09:34 PM
deaconnc
Ça fait 6 ans qu'elle est morte la One
