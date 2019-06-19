ROCKSTAR GAMES ®
Final Fantasy VII Remake
name : Final Fantasy VII Remake
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One
leonr4
[DF] Final Fantasy VII : Remake vs 1997 version




Comparaison graphique de Final Fantasy VII entre sa version originale de 1997 sur PS1
et le remake sur PS4 par Digital Foundry :



Digital Foundry - https://www.eurogamer.net/articles/digitalfoundry-2019-how-final-fantasy-7-remake-modernises-a-ps1-classic
    tags : ff7 remake
    posted the 06/19/2019 at 08:21 PM by leonr4
    comments (10)
    aros posted the 06/19/2019 at 08:23 PM
    Non mais là ça devient une perte de temps le bazar, y'a aps photo, point ! Leur vidéo là, ce serait mieux de la montée et la postée pour témoigner de l'évolution des consoles en même pas 20 ans.
    giusnake posted the 06/19/2019 at 08:27 PM
    On perd un peu en magie..
    leonr4 posted the 06/19/2019 at 08:28 PM
    aros Eux mêmes le reconnaissent que la comparaison n'est pas très pertinente néanmoins elle démontre les avancées technologiques de ces 20 dernières années
    minbox posted the 06/19/2019 at 08:37 PM
    Que du positif
    kurosu posted the 06/19/2019 at 08:38 PM
    giusnake c'est normal elle n'est pas sur la One
    giusnake posted the 06/19/2019 at 08:39 PM
    kurosu Pas encore.
    parliz posted the 06/19/2019 at 09:10 PM
    En même temps l'original est dégueulasse même pour sa propre Gen,rien à voir avec le 8 et le 9 qui ont fait un vrai bond en avant,rien que pour ça il mériterait un vrai remaster,il en a beaucoup + besoin que le 8 et le 10...
    kaiden posted the 06/19/2019 at 09:24 PM
    kurosu
    deaconnc posted the 06/19/2019 at 09:31 PM
    giusnake Elle sera morte la one quand il sortira dessus.
    giusnake posted the 06/19/2019 at 09:34 PM
    deaconnc Ça fait 6 ans qu'elle est morte la One
