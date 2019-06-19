« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
[Switch] SOS : The Final Escape 4 / Date Japon





Date de sortie : 26 Septembre 2019 (Japon/Switch)
(la Switch n'est pas zonée)


https://books.rakuten.co.jp/rb/15955707/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XgtxUIEuWpM
    posted the 06/19/2019 at 07:25 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    birmou posted the 06/19/2019 at 07:29 PM
    J'suis sûr il va reressortir sur PS5 avant d'avoir une date chez nous
    famimax posted the 06/19/2019 at 08:08 PM
    birmou Hmm mouais je pense que maintenant on a plus de chance de voir un remake de Disaster sur Switch que de voir ce jeu débarquer en occident. Même une version asie/hk avec l'anglais j'y croit plus
    birmou posted the 06/19/2019 at 08:19 PM
    famimax J'ai tellement les boules
