articles : 944
visites since opening : 2097416
Dragon Quest V (film) : la deuxième bande-annonce
Cinéma




Toujours du mal avec le nouveau chara-design
et ça sort le 2 août au Japon
    godson posted the 06/19/2019 at 09:28 AM
    Pareil toujours autant de mal avec ce chara desing orienté pour le marché américain ......
