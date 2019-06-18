profile
Dreamcast et Gamecube dans votre poche
Pour moins de 400 euros

Full Specs:
CPU: Snapdragon 710 8 core
GPU: Arderno 615 @ 650MHZ
RAM: 6GB LPDDR4 1866MHZ
STORAGE: 64GB Built in with Micro SD Card unto 256GB
OS: Android 8.1
I/O: USB Type C , 3.5mm headphone jack
Battery: 6000MHA user replaceable


    posted the 06/18/2019 at 06:49 PM by sussudio
    alucardk posted the 06/18/2019 at 06:53 PM
    intéressant mais super cher je trouve.
    ikaruga posted the 06/18/2019 at 07:13 PM
    Beaucoup trop cher dommage
    lastboss posted the 06/18/2019 at 08:18 PM
    Si ça faisait ps2 ce serait un bon prix
    La Wii serait un bonus
