« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
profile
Bloodstained : Ritual of the Night
30
Likes
Likers
name : Bloodstained : Ritual of the Night
platform : PC
editor : 505 Games
developer : Inti Creates
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
nicolasgourry
108
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2669
visites since opening : 3304326
nicolasgourry > blog
Bloodstained : Ritual of the Night / Trailer lancement


Date de sortie démat : Disponible PC/PS4/XOne / 25 juin 2019 (Switch)
Date de sortie physique : 21 juin 2019 (PC/PS4/One) / 28 juin 2019 (Switch)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=6&v=xi7Wzl3YHjU
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/18/2019 at 01:35 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (13)
    kiryukazuma posted the 06/18/2019 at 01:41 PM
    Le jeu est excellent ! Je suis étonné en bien !
    fdestroyer posted the 06/18/2019 at 01:41 PM
    J'aurai craqué sur Switch, mais pas en 720p 30 FPS, qu'ils patch et on en reparle.
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 06/18/2019 at 01:44 PM
    Pour ceux qui se demandent pourquoi le jeu n'est pas disponible partout la réponse est simple " repoussé au 21 juin " dans certaines enseignes.
    chiotgamer posted the 06/18/2019 at 01:51 PM
    Ah après Helen on a Sara maintenant
    arikado posted the 06/18/2019 at 01:53 PM
    Perso j'ai préco à micromania, il y a un beau steelbook ^^
    guiguif posted the 06/18/2019 at 01:54 PM
    encore Shovel Knight, j'en peux plus
    kinectical posted the 06/18/2019 at 01:58 PM
    Je vais attendre que l’autre personage soit jouable ...jpeut pas la sentir la fille
    ravyxxs posted the 06/18/2019 at 02:05 PM
    kiryukazuma Après 5 heures apparement c'est moyen.
    shincloud posted the 06/18/2019 at 02:06 PM
    fdestroyer ah merde sérieux?
    chronokami posted the 06/18/2019 at 02:23 PM
    Guiguif Le personnage qui a 5 x plus de cameo que de jeux haha
    kiryukazuma posted the 06/18/2019 at 02:38 PM
    ravyxxs Ah merde ... j'y arrive ...
    chiotgamer posted the 06/18/2019 at 02:46 PM
    Guiguif Chronokami J'ai tellement les nerfs que ce soit lui le dernier perso jouable je voulais que ce soit la copie d'Alucrad perso...
    Après ouais ça fait aussi un clin d'oeil à l'AxeArmor de SotN mais bon franchement j'avoue qu'on va bientôt arriver au stade du vomissement avec Shovel Knight...
    fdestroyer posted the 06/18/2019 at 02:56 PM
    shincloud Oui, ils ont fait de la belle caque sur cette version :

    https://gamefaqs.gamespot.com/boards/189706-nintendo-switch/77669852
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre