« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Bloodstained : Ritual of the Night
platform :
PC
editor :
505 Games
developer :
Inti Creates
genre :
action
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
nicolasgourry
articles : 2669
2669
visites since opening : 3304326
3304326
nicolasgourry
> blog
Bloodstained : Ritual of the Night / Trailer lancement
Date de sortie démat : Disponible PC/PS4/XOne / 25 juin 2019 (Switch)
Date de sortie physique : 21 juin 2019 (PC/PS4/One) / 28 juin 2019 (Switch)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=6&v=xi7Wzl3YHjU
posted the 06/18/2019 at 01:35 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
13
)
kiryukazuma
posted
the 06/18/2019 at 01:41 PM
Le jeu est excellent ! Je suis étonné en bien !
fdestroyer
posted
the 06/18/2019 at 01:41 PM
J'aurai craqué sur Switch, mais pas en 720p 30 FPS, qu'ils patch et on en reparle.
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 06/18/2019 at 01:44 PM
Pour ceux qui se demandent pourquoi le jeu n'est pas disponible partout la réponse est simple
" repoussé au 21 juin "
dans certaines enseignes.
chiotgamer
posted
the 06/18/2019 at 01:51 PM
Ah après Helen on a Sara maintenant
arikado
posted
the 06/18/2019 at 01:53 PM
Perso j'ai préco à micromania, il y a un beau steelbook ^^
guiguif
posted
the 06/18/2019 at 01:54 PM
encore Shovel Knight, j'en peux plus
kinectical
posted
the 06/18/2019 at 01:58 PM
Je vais attendre que l’autre personage soit jouable ...jpeut pas la sentir la fille
ravyxxs
posted
the 06/18/2019 at 02:05 PM
kiryukazuma
Après 5 heures apparement c'est moyen.
shincloud
posted
the 06/18/2019 at 02:06 PM
fdestroyer
ah merde sérieux?
chronokami
posted
the 06/18/2019 at 02:23 PM
Guiguif
Le personnage qui a 5 x plus de cameo que de jeux haha
kiryukazuma
posted
the 06/18/2019 at 02:38 PM
ravyxxs
Ah merde ... j'y arrive ...
chiotgamer
posted
the 06/18/2019 at 02:46 PM
Guiguif
Chronokami
J'ai tellement les nerfs que ce soit lui le dernier perso jouable je voulais que ce soit la copie d'Alucrad perso...
Après ouais ça fait aussi un clin d'oeil à l'AxeArmor de SotN mais bon franchement j'avoue qu'on va bientôt arriver au stade du vomissement avec Shovel Knight...
fdestroyer
posted
the 06/18/2019 at 02:56 PM
shincloud
Oui, ils ont fait de la belle caque sur cette version :
https://gamefaqs.gamespot.com/boards/189706-nintendo-switch/77669852
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
