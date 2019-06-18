« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
[PC/PS4/XOne/Switch] Baldo / Trailer (Zelda-Like)





Développeur : NAPS Team
Le développeur de : Gekido Kintaro’s Revenge.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=97&v=DJ1pHvqezjo
    posted the 06/18/2019 at 08:36 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments
    lastboss posted the 06/18/2019 at 08:36 AM
    C’est des Italiens les développeurs mais ils ont pas souvent fait de bons jeux
    A voir car j’aime bien les Zelda like
    octobar posted the 06/18/2019 at 08:40 AM
    ça sent surtout le jeu qui s'adresse à fond aux fans de Ghibli au point de pomper absolument dans tous les films pour tenter de se vendre x)

    Faut reconnaître que pour le coup artistiquement ils ont bien fait le taf, après j'ai peur pour le reste.
    anakaris posted the 06/18/2019 at 08:41 AM
    Le développeur de : Gekido Kintaro’s Revenge.

    Hé oui, incroyable, ces mecs là ont fait des jeux bas de gamme GIFI pendant 20 ans mais entre temps ils étaient capables de faire 2-3 trucs sympas, comme Gekido (avec le chara designer de Joe "Darksiders" Madureira ) !
    biboys posted the 06/18/2019 at 09:24 AM
    Days one
    victornewman posted the 06/18/2019 at 09:41 AM
    octobar
    birmou posted the 06/18/2019 at 09:49 AM
    Non mais serieux ya aucune animation sur la face de débile du héros ?
    godson posted the 06/18/2019 at 09:55 AM
    C'est oas le nouveau jeu des studios ghibli ca ?
