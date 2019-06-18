accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
2668
visites since opening :
3303201
nicolasgourry
> blog
[PC/PS4/XOne/Switch] Baldo / Trailer (Zelda-Like)
Développeur : NAPS Team
Le développeur de : Gekido Kintaro’s Revenge.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=97&v=DJ1pHvqezjo
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/18/2019 at 08:26 AM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
7
)
lastboss
posted
the 06/18/2019 at 08:36 AM
C’est des Italiens les développeurs mais ils ont pas souvent fait de bons jeux
A voir car j’aime bien les Zelda like
octobar
posted
the 06/18/2019 at 08:40 AM
ça sent surtout le jeu qui s'adresse à fond aux fans de Ghibli au point de pomper absolument dans tous les films pour tenter de se vendre x)
Faut reconnaître que pour le coup artistiquement ils ont bien fait le taf, après j'ai peur pour le reste.
anakaris
posted
the 06/18/2019 at 08:41 AM
Le développeur de : Gekido Kintaro’s Revenge.
Hé oui, incroyable, ces mecs là ont fait des jeux bas de gamme GIFI pendant 20 ans mais entre temps ils étaient capables de faire 2-3 trucs sympas, comme Gekido (avec le chara designer de Joe "Darksiders" Madureira
) !
biboys
posted
the 06/18/2019 at 09:24 AM
Days one
victornewman
posted
the 06/18/2019 at 09:41 AM
octobar
birmou
posted
the 06/18/2019 at 09:49 AM
Non mais serieux ya aucune animation sur la face de débile du héros ?
godson
posted
the 06/18/2019 at 09:55 AM
C'est oas le nouveau jeu des studios ghibli ca ?
