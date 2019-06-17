« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
God Eater 3
3
name : God Eater 3
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Namco Bandai
genre : action
multiplayer : oui
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
[Switch] God Eater 3 / Date démo (Jap)





Date démo : 27 Juin 2019
Date de sortie : 12 Juillet 2019
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qYdkCxuFUHc
    posted the 06/17/2019 at 05:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    aros posted the 06/17/2019 at 05:56 PM
    Ca serait cool qu'on en est une également, j'ai raté la démo temporaire sur PS4...
