profile
jenicris
57
Likes
Likers
jenicris
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 775
visites since opening : 1226513
jenicris > blog
all
Quelques concept arts de FF7 Remake
De Famitsu:















































https://mobile.twitter.com/RedMakuzawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1140631050072150024&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fs9e.github.io%2Fiframe%2F2%2Ftwitter.min.html%231140631050072150024

Et plein d'autres encore sur le site Famitsu...

https://s.famitsu.com/news/201906/17178185.html?page=2
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/17/2019 at 04:30 PM by jenicris
    comments (3)
    yamy posted the 06/17/2019 at 04:48 PM
    Ça va être magnifique de revoir tous les décors version remake
    Les réacteurs, les taudis, la shinra...
    ryonarushima971 posted the 06/17/2019 at 04:54 PM
    Dommage qu'il aient nerf la poitrine de Tifa
    korou posted the 06/17/2019 at 04:58 PM
    Tellement beau
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre