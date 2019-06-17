accueil
Quelques concept arts de FF7 Remake
De Famitsu:
https://mobile.twitter.com/RedMakuzawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1140631050072150024&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fs9e.github.io%2Fiframe%2F2%2Ftwitter.min.html%231140631050072150024
Et plein d'autres encore sur le site Famitsu...
https://s.famitsu.com/news/201906/17178185.html?page=2
posted the 06/17/2019 at 04:30 PM by
jenicris
comments (
3
)
yamy
posted
the 06/17/2019 at 04:48 PM
Ça va être magnifique de revoir tous les décors version remake
Les réacteurs, les taudis, la shinra...
ryonarushima971
posted
the 06/17/2019 at 04:54 PM
Dommage qu'il aient nerf la poitrine de Tifa
korou
posted
the 06/17/2019 at 04:58 PM
Tellement beau
Les réacteurs, les taudis, la shinra...