Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui!!!
amassous > blog
Samurai 8: La Légende de Hachimaru chapitre 6 en français !!!

GO ALLEZ LIRE CA!!
https://www.westory.fr/kana/lire-en-ligne/samurai-8-la-legende-de-hachimaru/2/samurai-8-la-legende-de-hachimaru-t2?token=rRaw9ZClA8t5Gvpj7bh6x25atgW7pAkX
    posted the 06/16/2019 at 10:01 PM by amassous
    comments (4)
    racsnk posted the 06/16/2019 at 10:04 PM
    C'est vraiment moyen pour l'instant.
    amassous posted the 06/16/2019 at 10:06 PM
    racsnk Début d'entrainement explication de concept c'est intéressant.
    noctis posted the 06/16/2019 at 10:58 PM
    amassous merci go
    amassous posted the 06/16/2019 at 11:05 PM
    noctis tkt
