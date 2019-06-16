" I watched the stupidity of mankind through the scope of my rifle." Sniper Wolf
Au dessus du Cloud !
profile
gantzeur
133
Likes
Likers
gantzeur
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1446
visites since opening : 1598832
gantzeur > blog
Après l'E3 ...


Il est bon de rappeler certaines chose

( je sais pas si je m'en lasserais un jour , merci Slyder 4 ans déjà )
    tags :
    14
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/16/2019 at 07:55 PM by gantzeur
    comments (17)
    sieu69 posted the 06/16/2019 at 07:57 PM
    trop con lol
    zekk posted the 06/16/2019 at 08:13 PM
    leonr4 posted the 06/16/2019 at 08:14 PM
    2015 cette période super sanglante
    spawnini posted the 06/16/2019 at 08:20 PM
    jeanouillz posted the 06/16/2019 at 08:24 PM

    C'est dingue comme rien n'a changé
    midomashakil posted the 06/16/2019 at 08:25 PM
    e3ologue posted the 06/16/2019 at 08:29 PM
    pas mal
    spawnini posted the 06/16/2019 at 08:29 PM
    gantzeur Je suis à la bourre mais à la base, c'est quoi l'interview de la vidéo
    leonr4 posted the 06/16/2019 at 08:31 PM
    spawnini https://youtu.be/GDLBaHjy9Ho
    xenofamicom posted the 06/16/2019 at 08:33 PM


    Tout est absolument parfait

    Le "n'hésiter pas à vous inscrire" m'a achevé...
    minbox posted the 06/16/2019 at 08:34 PM
    Ma vidéo préférée
    spilner posted the 06/16/2019 at 08:35 PM
    Toujours aussi bon
    zekura posted the 06/16/2019 at 08:35 PM
    Je la connaissais pas cette vidéo XD Merci de nous faire découvrir ça !
    gantzeur posted the 06/16/2019 at 08:36 PM
    spawnini leonr4 t'a rep
    spawnini posted the 06/16/2019 at 08:38 PM
    gantzeur leonr4
    ootaniisensei posted the 06/16/2019 at 08:42 PM
    Elle est imminse cette vidéo impossible de pas pleuré de rire je m'en lasse pas
    lefab88 posted the 06/16/2019 at 09:13 PM
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre