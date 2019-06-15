Papa est venu me sauver, et puis, il m'a dit de ne pas te pardonner. Il m'a dit de protéger la Terre. Et puis... Et puis il m'a dit de ne plus compter sur lui!!!
amassous > blog
Salon Bandai de nouveaux produits Dragon Ball


2 Vidéos de 20 minutes ou on vois tout les figurine et autres.
最高の漫画
    posted the 06/15/2019 at 01:17 PM by amassous
    comments (4)
    jf17 posted the 06/15/2019 at 01:32 PM
    Beaucoup trop de figurine articulée a mon goût
    kakazu posted the 06/15/2019 at 01:42 PM
    Ta bannière déchire
    amassous posted the 06/15/2019 at 01:48 PM
    kakazu Merci je viens de la faire
    jf17 oui trop
    linkudo posted the 06/15/2019 at 02:13 PM
    oui trop de figure-rise et de sh-figuart. Et l'ichiban kuji super dragon ball heroes aussi un peu moyen. Par contre, je veux bien l'anneau temporel !!
