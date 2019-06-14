profile
"Rambo c'est une pédale"

Un bon week-end à vous les gavroches.

    posted the 06/14/2019 at 07:16 PM by gat
    comments (8)
    sonilka posted the 06/14/2019 at 07:17 PM
    Ce doublage de qualité
    bigboss18 posted the 06/14/2019 at 07:20 PM
    La voix de Richard Darbois aura toujours une place particulière pour moi, tellement je l'associe à bon nombre de films culte de mon enfance !
    docbrown posted the 06/14/2019 at 07:24 PM
    Ces dialogues.... le kif
    Bon Week à toi aussi Fanatique de FF7 !
    kabuki posted the 06/14/2019 at 07:26 PM
    Tango et Cash ce film , cette époque, ces phrases de bonhomme
    milo42 posted the 06/14/2019 at 07:36 PM
    Ça c'était du film

    Je l'ai Rambo-biné plusieurs fois pour le voir et le revoir à l'époque
    kidicarus posted the 06/14/2019 at 07:47 PM
    Tango & Cash plagie beaucoup de scènes de Jackie Chan.

    Mais j'aime le film avec deux bons acteurs.
    jesuisunefleur posted the 06/14/2019 at 08:15 PM
    xD
    cladstrife59 posted the 06/14/2019 at 08:46 PM
    Tango & Cash , ce film et ses répliques cultes.
