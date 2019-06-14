ajouter un tigre
Shenmue III
name : Shenmue III
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : N.C
developer : Ys NET
genre : action-aventure
multiplayer : non
other versions : PC
[Amazon UK] le collector de Shenmue III en préco
Le collector de Shenmue III est actuellement en préco pour £69.99



Je ne sais pas si il sera disponible très longtemps, mais je vais préco au cas où
https://mobile.twitter.com/SHACKA1985/status/1139602464531988480
    posted the 06/14/2019 at 06:42 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (5)
    famimax posted the 06/14/2019 at 06:44 PM
    Trouve nous un lien pour le collector du zelda link's awakening
    gemini posted the 06/14/2019 at 06:46 PM
    Preco!
    leblogdeshacka posted the 06/14/2019 at 06:47 PM
    famimax c'est la galère
    niveforever posted the 06/14/2019 at 07:40 PM
    vu qu'il sort en france le collector le prendre en US c'est niette
    squall0280 posted the 06/14/2019 at 07:50 PM
    Ce jeu s'annonce bien raté...
