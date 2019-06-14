ROCKSTAR GAMES ®
Cyberpunk 2077
56
name : Cyberpunk 2077
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : CD Projekt Red
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
Cyberpunk 2077 : Quelques artworks/illustrations




Quelques artworks de certains personnages.

Sasquatch



Brigette



Placide



Bug



Dexter




Plus des illustrions du stand E3:





    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/14/2019 at 02:01 PM by leonr4
    comments (2)
    osiris posted the 06/14/2019 at 02:10 PM
    Cette Ambiance
    jeanouillz posted the 06/14/2019 at 02:12 PM
    Elles sont cool les illus du stand genre chaque gang a sa bagnole propre
