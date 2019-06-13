« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
[PC/PS4/Switch] Sakuna : Of Rice and Ruin / Trailer + Treehouse







Éditeur : XSEED Games (Occident)
Développeur : Edelweiss
Genre : Action
Prévu sur PC/PS4/Switch
Date de sortie : Hiver 2019

Par le développeur de : Astebreed

Site du jeu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0HA7zQ1eXAI
    posted the 06/13/2019 at 09:13 PM by nicolasgourry
