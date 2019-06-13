profile
E3 2019
E3 2019
E3 2019: La plus grosse BIFLE de l'E3!
Special E3








"Héhé, nous avons une nouvelle IP à vous montrer, accrochez-vous à vos sièges !
C'est du JAMAIS vu !"























"L'E3 est à NOUUUS !!!!"










...Moins de 24h plus tard...





















...







    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/13/2019 at 07:27 PM by raioh
    comments (12)
    birmou posted the 06/13/2019 at 07:29 PM
    J'ai trouvé ça tellement gratuit de leur part
    bliss02 posted the 06/13/2019 at 07:30 PM
    ducknsexe posted the 06/13/2019 at 07:31 PM


    Maintenant il peuvent comparer leur jeu avec kid icarus
    ootaniisensei posted the 06/13/2019 at 07:32 PM
    Tu m'as tué putain
    mrvince posted the 06/13/2019 at 07:33 PM
    bisba posted the 06/13/2019 at 07:35 PM
    Même si c’est tellement vrai, je sauterais le pas pour God & Monster
    spilner posted the 06/13/2019 at 07:36 PM
    Trop bien fait l'article
    axlenz posted the 06/13/2019 at 07:37 PM
    jolie
    kabuki posted the 06/13/2019 at 07:41 PM
    Franchement c'est trop ca
    jeanouillz posted the 06/13/2019 at 07:41 PM
    Gods and monster a l'air tellement a chier.
    Ce design pour dessin animé d'enfants là ou un Zelda reste plus classe. C'est bien du Ubisoft
    eaglevision posted the 06/13/2019 at 07:42 PM
    Excellent

    L'enchainement des images sélectionnées est très bon
    zabuza posted the 06/13/2019 at 07:43 PM
    Putains la photo d yve guillemot à la fin
