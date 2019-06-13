accueil
profile
articles : 428
428
visites since opening : 688775
688775
raioh
> blog
Special E3
E3 2019: La plus grosse BIFLE de l'E3!
Special E3
"Héhé, nous avons une nouvelle IP à vous montrer, accrochez-vous à vos sièges !
C'est du JAMAIS vu !"
"L'E3 est à NOUUUS !!!!"
...Moins de 24h plus tard...
...
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/13/2019 at 07:27 PM by raioh
raioh
comments (12)
12
)
birmou
posted
the 06/13/2019 at 07:29 PM
J'ai trouvé ça tellement gratuit de leur part
bliss02
posted
the 06/13/2019 at 07:30 PM
ducknsexe
posted
the 06/13/2019 at 07:31 PM
Maintenant il peuvent comparer leur jeu avec kid icarus
ootaniisensei
posted
the 06/13/2019 at 07:32 PM
Tu m'as tué putain
mrvince
posted
the 06/13/2019 at 07:33 PM
bisba
posted
the 06/13/2019 at 07:35 PM
Même si c’est tellement vrai, je sauterais le pas pour God & Monster
spilner
posted
the 06/13/2019 at 07:36 PM
Trop bien fait l'article
axlenz
posted
the 06/13/2019 at 07:37 PM
jolie
kabuki
posted
the 06/13/2019 at 07:41 PM
Franchement c'est trop ca
jeanouillz
posted
the 06/13/2019 at 07:41 PM
Gods and monster a l'air tellement a chier.
Ce design pour dessin animé d'enfants là ou un Zelda reste plus classe. C'est bien du Ubisoft
eaglevision
posted
the 06/13/2019 at 07:42 PM
Excellent
L'enchainement des images sélectionnées est très bon
zabuza
posted
the 06/13/2019 at 07:43 PM
Putains la photo d yve guillemot à la fin
