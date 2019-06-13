« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Cadence of Hyrule
3
name : Cadence of Hyrule
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Brace Yourself Games
genre : action
nicolasgourry
[Switch] Cadence of Hyrule / Longue vidéo Treehouse

Date de sortie : Disponible.

Bonus 1er Note :
9,5/10 Destructoid
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ECfCBAixQh4
    famimax posted the 06/13/2019 at 06:07 PM
    P'tin c'est con qu'ils sortent pas en boite (en compil avec Crypt of the NecroDancer), j'en suis sur qu'ils en auraient vendu par palette comme ça
    nicolasgourry posted the 06/13/2019 at 06:09 PM
    famimax C'est clair.
    suzukube posted the 06/13/2019 at 06:11 PM
    famimax probablement en GOTY avec des DLC: https://amzn.to/31vTS7H
    famimax posted the 06/13/2019 at 06:14 PM
    suzukube Ah mais ca sort en boite ? J'avais pas vu passer la news Par contre 69 € ? Bon, c'est le prix d'AMZ ça veut rien dire, a ce prix ils vont mettre Crypt of the NecroDancer et tous ses DLC ?
