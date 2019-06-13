La grandeur d'un Shinobi ne se mesure pas a ce qu'il a fait de son vivant, mais a ce qu'il a fait juste avant de mourir.
Pour le fans SegaShop a -60%
Exemple de produit, lien en source




Voila si vous voulez sortir normal avec le sac Altered Beast ou la ceinture Sonic bon pas mon délire perso
Le pull Sonic a du flow par contre
https://fr.segashop.eu/collections/toute-vente?&sort_by=price-descending
    posted the 06/13/2019 at 04:16 PM by amassous
    comments (7)
    stardustx posted the 06/13/2019 at 04:18 PM
    shincloud vas y le bonnet il est fait pour toi
    sonilka posted the 06/13/2019 at 04:28 PM
    Que c'est laid. Le pull
    losz posted the 06/13/2019 at 04:31 PM
    sonilka Bah c'est un pull de noël, ça ressemble à rien de base déjà.
    amassous posted the 06/13/2019 at 04:33 PM
    sonilka Pull de noël brodé il est propre.
    sonilka posted the 06/13/2019 at 04:35 PM
    amassous oui quand tu as 5/6 ans grand max
    5120x2880 posted the 06/13/2019 at 04:39 PM
    À la place de Sega je lis "virginité".
    amassous posted the 06/13/2019 at 04:41 PM
    5120x2880 JPP
    sonilka J'ai jamais mis ça mais jle trouve bien en photo
