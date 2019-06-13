accueil
|
profile
3
name :
Oddworld Soulstorm
PC
PC
editor :
N.C
developer :
Oddworld Inhabitants
genre :
autre
Xbox One - PlayStation 4
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
profile
12
kirk
Oddworld Soulstorm : Enfin du gameplay !
News
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/13/2019 at 09:30 AM by kirk
kirk
comments (
1
)
shinz0
posted
the 06/13/2019 at 09:39 AM
C'est une suite ou un remake ?
En tout cas ça tue
En tout cas ça tue