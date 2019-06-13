.Coco l'asticot.
Les meilleurs trailers de l'E3 2019
..oui bon ok y'avait que ça des trailers..
    nmariodk posted the 06/13/2019 at 02:50 AM
    non
    chiotgamer posted the 06/13/2019 at 03:01 AM
    Ok genre y'a 3 trailers dans son truc...
    kurosama posted the 06/13/2019 at 03:11 AM
    chiotgamer un tit peu plus
    chiotgamer posted the 06/13/2019 at 03:40 AM
    Kurosama Il est où Panzer Dragoon ? Zelda ? Les persos de Smash ?
    J'ai failli croire qu'il avait pas mis FFVII Remake dedans vu comment c'était partit...

    Le type de ta vidéo aurait pu appeler ça "my favorites e3 trailers" plutôt
    kurosama posted the 06/13/2019 at 04:01 AM
    chiotgamer j'avoue apres y'a FF7 ça rattrape le tout.
    chiotgamer posted the 06/13/2019 at 04:19 AM
    Kurosama Tu veux dire Contra Rogue Corps...
    amamiya posted the 06/13/2019 at 04:20 AM
    Il n'y a pas eu que des Trailer. Nintendo a montré du gameplay.
    C'est trop facile de lancer une simple cinématique. On est dans du jeu vidéo donc on veut voir le jeu.
    Les meilleurs trailers étaient donc du côté du japonais Big N à mon sens.
    kurosama posted the 06/13/2019 at 04:51 AM
    amamiya effectivement,Nintendo ils ont bien envoyé.
    foxstep posted the 06/13/2019 at 04:51 AM
    FF7R easy pour ma part.
    nyseko posted the 06/13/2019 at 06:34 AM
    Le meilleur trailer, c'est celui de Contra par Konami.
    fdestroyer posted the 06/13/2019 at 06:38 AM
    Le trailer de Banjo qui m'a plongé dans le comma
    ducknsexe posted the 06/13/2019 at 08:09 AM
    Les trailers de smash sont bien foutu, je les adores
    yais9999 posted the 06/13/2019 at 08:34 AM
    Les 2 meilleurs pour moi sont Persona 5R et Trails of Cold Steel 3 :

    Persona 5R :

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7w5dX_vzRGY />

    Trails Of Cold Steel 3 :

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fEKW2iSg8d0
    oniclem posted the 06/13/2019 at 09:31 AM
    Le trailer d'annonce de Banjo et Kazooie dans Smash m'a fait monter des larmes de joie

    Celui du héros de DQ était très bien fichu aussi !
    Sinon globalement y a les trailers (sans gameplay) de Deathloop et Ghostwire qui m'ont bien hypé, et celui de FF7
