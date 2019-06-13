accueil
Jeux Vidéo
profile
255
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
kurosama
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
832
visites since opening :
895221
kurosama
blog
Les meilleurs trailers de l'E3 2019
..oui bon ok y'avait que ça des trailers..
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/13/2019 at 02:16 AM by kurosama
kurosama
comments (14)
14
)
nmariodk
posted
the 06/13/2019 at 02:50 AM
non
chiotgamer
posted
the 06/13/2019 at 03:01 AM
Ok genre y'a 3 trailers dans son truc...
kurosama
posted
the 06/13/2019 at 03:11 AM
chiotgamer
un tit peu plus
chiotgamer
posted
the 06/13/2019 at 03:40 AM
Kurosama
Il est où Panzer Dragoon ? Zelda ? Les persos de Smash ?
J'ai failli croire qu'il avait pas mis FFVII Remake dedans vu comment c'était partit...
Le type de ta vidéo aurait pu appeler ça "my favorites e3 trailers" plutôt
kurosama
posted
the 06/13/2019 at 04:01 AM
chiotgamer
j'avoue
apres y'a FF7 ça rattrape le tout.
chiotgamer
posted
the 06/13/2019 at 04:19 AM
Kurosama
Tu veux dire Contra Rogue Corps...
amamiya
posted
the 06/13/2019 at 04:20 AM
Il n'y a pas eu que des Trailer. Nintendo a montré du gameplay.
C'est trop facile de lancer une simple cinématique. On est dans du jeu vidéo donc on veut voir le jeu.
Les meilleurs trailers étaient donc du côté du japonais Big N à mon sens.
kurosama
posted
the 06/13/2019 at 04:51 AM
amamiya
effectivement,Nintendo ils ont bien envoyé.
foxstep
posted
the 06/13/2019 at 04:51 AM
FF7R easy pour ma part.
nyseko
posted
the 06/13/2019 at 06:34 AM
Le meilleur trailer, c'est celui de Contra par Konami.
fdestroyer
posted
the 06/13/2019 at 06:38 AM
Le trailer de Banjo qui m'a plongé dans le comma
ducknsexe
posted
the 06/13/2019 at 08:09 AM
Les trailers de smash sont bien foutu, je les adores
yais9999
posted
the 06/13/2019 at 08:34 AM
Les 2 meilleurs pour moi sont Persona 5R et Trails of Cold Steel 3 :
Persona 5R :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7w5dX_vzRGY
/>
Trails Of Cold Steel 3 :
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fEKW2iSg8d0
oniclem
posted
the 06/13/2019 at 09:31 AM
Le trailer d'annonce de Banjo et Kazooie dans Smash m'a fait monter des larmes de joie
Celui du héros de DQ était très bien fichu aussi !
Sinon globalement y a les trailers (sans gameplay) de Deathloop et Ghostwire qui m'ont bien hypé, et celui de FF7
