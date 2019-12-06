profile
DayZ
5
name : DayZ
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : N.C
developer : Bohemia Interactive Studio
genre : FPS
other versions : PC
ioop
13
ioop
[Live] DayZ sur PS4 Pro
Petit Live jusque 0h45.
Ne faite pas attention aux bugs & saccades, c'est DayZ tout simplement ...
Live : https://www.twitch.tv/ioopjapan
Rediff : https://www.twitch.tv/ioopjapan/videos

