accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
" I watched the stupidity of mankind through the scope of my rifle." Sniper Wolf
Au dessus du Cloud !
profile
133
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
escobar
,
ellie
,
minbox
,
minx
,
lemillion
,
goldmen33
,
calishnikov
,
lambo
,
fullbuster
,
giusnake
,
milo42
,
momotaros
,
battossai
,
comptebannis2
,
archesstat
,
arngrim
,
aiolia081
,
kurosama
,
ropstar
,
guiguif
,
anakaris
,
supatony
,
spawnini
,
linkiorra
,
e3payne
,
asus
,
vonkuru
,
tvirus
,
sephiroth07
,
akd
,
eduardos
,
drakeramore
,
vlexx
,
smartcrush
,
hyoga57
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
ootaniisensei
,
trez
,
arrrghl
,
sebalt
,
jf17
,
raeglin
,
cuthbert
,
kyogamer
,
raioh
,
lowckon
,
jojoplay4
,
musicforlife
,
evilboss
,
bladagun
,
leblogdeshacka
,
dedrial
,
stardustx
,
ichigoo
,
darkyx
,
hurri
,
liquidus
,
blackbox
,
diablass59
,
jorostar
,
roxas33
,
foxstep
,
binou87
,
blx
,
kisukesan
,
eldren
,
plistter
,
wilhelm
,
svr
,
kabuki
,
link80
,
mrchocolatine
,
gizmo2142
,
kikibearentongues
,
odv78
,
choupiloutre
,
xslayx
,
leonr4
,
docteurdeggman
,
hado78
,
teel
,
fortep
,
l83
,
heracles
,
sensei
,
opthomas
,
asakim
,
gunotak
,
iglooo
,
madd
,
gat
,
shiroyashagin
,
netero
,
kenpokan
,
sora78
,
carapuce
,
cb
,
jwolf
,
segata
,
kevisiano
,
ninja17
,
terminator
,
neckbreaker71
,
plasmide
,
trungz
,
terranova
,
serialgamer7
,
sonilka
,
wanda
,
musm
,
jozen15
,
shindo
,
shiranui
,
yamy
,
barberousse
,
ldogamer76
,
marchand2sable
,
spilner
,
wadewilson
,
gaunt
,
jeanouillz
,
chaosad
,
arquion
,
torotoro59
,
coco6767
,
raph64
,
linkstar
,
terikku
,
racsnk
,
victornewman
,
trichejeux
,
jenicris
gantzeur
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
1444
visites since opening :
1593677
gantzeur
> blog
Un retour de l'E3 2019
Voila j'ai trouver ca sur youtube. un retour sur le salon et surtout sur la conf Microsoft . vous êtes d'accord avec lui ou pas , le débat est ouvert !
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/12/2019 at 09:19 PM by
gantzeur
comments (
18
)
killia
posted
the 06/12/2019 at 09:22 PM
tu peux aller en prison pour avoir posté ça
kaiden
posted
the 06/12/2019 at 09:23 PM
l'insider du siecle qui peut sauver microsoft
lz
posted
the 06/12/2019 at 09:24 PM
gantzeur
posted
the 06/12/2019 at 09:24 PM
killia
tant que je viol par la chart
icebergbrulant
posted
the 06/12/2019 at 09:30 PM
"Alors on va commencer tout de suite par la conférence XBOX, moi je l'ai trouvé vraiment pas terrible"
gantzeur
posted
the 06/12/2019 at 09:33 PM
icebergbrulant
romgamer6859
posted
the 06/12/2019 at 09:34 PM
Oh non pas lui
shinz0
posted
the 06/12/2019 at 09:36 PM
gantzeur
tu cherches le ban
gat
posted
the 06/12/2019 at 09:37 PM
Il a dérobé la chaise de ma grand-mère l'enfoiré.
killia
posted
the 06/12/2019 at 09:37 PM
gantzeur
On pourrait rédiger une nouvelle charte juste à partir de son cas
Heureusement que tu es tombé au
hasard
sur cette vidéo
gantzeur
posted
the 06/12/2019 at 09:39 PM
shinz0
killia
c'est un retour de l'E3 que j'ai trouver sur youtube pour ma défense
gantzeur
posted
the 06/12/2019 at 09:41 PM
gat
la chaise à côté ? c'est une chaise Sony collector
kaiden
posted
the 06/12/2019 at 09:42 PM
Mais franchement il est pas mechant juste que certaines choses dans le JV visiblement lui tient tres a coeur
ducknsexe
posted
the 06/12/2019 at 09:43 PM
kaiden
Non il est pas méchant il mériterai de revenir sur gamekyo
killia
posted
the 06/12/2019 at 09:44 PM
De 4 min44 à 5m04 JPP
->
"En tout cas ça fait mal"
gantzeur
posted
the 06/12/2019 at 09:46 PM
killia
icebergbrulant
posted
the 06/12/2019 at 09:47 PM
killia
L'intonation qu'il met dans cette phrase est magique
kaiden
posted
the 06/12/2019 at 09:48 PM
ducknsexe
il meriterais car franchement d'autres ont eu des ban def et sont revenu a la vie alors pourquoi pas lui et puis ont est là aussi pour rigoler non ?
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Heureusement que tu es tombé au hasard sur cette vidéo
Non il est pas méchant il mériterai de revenir sur gamekyo
L'intonation qu'il met dans cette phrase est magique