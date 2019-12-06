" I watched the stupidity of mankind through the scope of my rifle." Sniper Wolf
Au dessus du Cloud !
gantzeur > blog
Un retour de l'E3 2019
Voila j'ai trouver ca sur youtube. un retour sur le salon et surtout sur la conf Microsoft . vous êtes d'accord avec lui ou pas , le débat est ouvert !

    posted the 06/12/2019 at 09:19 PM by gantzeur
    comments (18)
    killia posted the 06/12/2019 at 09:22 PM
    tu peux aller en prison pour avoir posté ça
    kaiden posted the 06/12/2019 at 09:23 PM
    l'insider du siecle qui peut sauver microsoft
    lz posted the 06/12/2019 at 09:24 PM
    gantzeur posted the 06/12/2019 at 09:24 PM
    killia tant que je viol par la chart
    icebergbrulant posted the 06/12/2019 at 09:30 PM
    "Alors on va commencer tout de suite par la conférence XBOX, moi je l'ai trouvé vraiment pas terrible"
    gantzeur posted the 06/12/2019 at 09:33 PM
    icebergbrulant
    romgamer6859 posted the 06/12/2019 at 09:34 PM
    Oh non pas lui
    shinz0 posted the 06/12/2019 at 09:36 PM
    gantzeur tu cherches le ban
    gat posted the 06/12/2019 at 09:37 PM
    Il a dérobé la chaise de ma grand-mère l'enfoiré.
    killia posted the 06/12/2019 at 09:37 PM
    gantzeur On pourrait rédiger une nouvelle charte juste à partir de son cas

    Heureusement que tu es tombé au hasard sur cette vidéo
    gantzeur posted the 06/12/2019 at 09:39 PM
    shinz0 killia c'est un retour de l'E3 que j'ai trouver sur youtube pour ma défense
    gantzeur posted the 06/12/2019 at 09:41 PM
    gat la chaise à côté ? c'est une chaise Sony collector
    kaiden posted the 06/12/2019 at 09:42 PM
    Mais franchement il est pas mechant juste que certaines choses dans le JV visiblement lui tient tres a coeur
    ducknsexe posted the 06/12/2019 at 09:43 PM
    kaiden

    Non il est pas méchant il mériterai de revenir sur gamekyo
    killia posted the 06/12/2019 at 09:44 PM
    De 4 min44 à 5m04 JPP -> "En tout cas ça fait mal"
    gantzeur posted the 06/12/2019 at 09:46 PM
    killia
    icebergbrulant posted the 06/12/2019 at 09:47 PM
    killia
    L'intonation qu'il met dans cette phrase est magique
    kaiden posted the 06/12/2019 at 09:48 PM
    ducknsexe il meriterais car franchement d'autres ont eu des ban def et sont revenu a la vie alors pourquoi pas lui et puis ont est là aussi pour rigoler non ?
