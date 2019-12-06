La grandeur d'un Shinobi ne se mesure pas a ce qu'il a fait de son vivant, mais a ce qu'il a fait juste avant de mourir.
Bandai Namco live sur Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot maintenant !!!
Ils sont en retard mais ça devais commencer a 23h mdrrr

https://www.twitch.tv/bandainamcous
    posted the 06/12/2019 at 09:14 PM by amassous
    comments (7)
    famimax posted the 06/12/2019 at 09:28 PM
    Et c'est quoi ce bordel ! Personne sur ce site ne parle de Disney Tsum Tsum Festival de Namco Bandai, alors que c'est LE jeu de cet E3 !

    https://youtu.be/8yHWVlAoY5Q
    spilner posted the 06/12/2019 at 09:35 PM
    Ça commence a quelle heure finalement?
    Ou c’est deja finit?
    amassous posted the 06/12/2019 at 09:36 PM
    spilner 30 minutes de retard y'a eu un coupure de courant a L'E3 askip on attends.
    famimax mdrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr
    spilner posted the 06/12/2019 at 09:37 PM
    Amassous
    Abusé lol
    chronokami posted the 06/12/2019 at 09:38 PM
    Famimax t'es trop en forme ce soir
    amassous posted the 06/12/2019 at 09:43 PM
    MUSIQUE DE DRAGON BALL Z ORCHESTRALE CONFIRMER
    famimax posted the 06/12/2019 at 09:44 PM
    chronokami Lol en plus ce jeu me donne vraiment envie, une compil de mini jeux bien arcade avec une ambiance jap & Disney, après ouais de la à dire que c'est le jeu de cet E3 j’exagère un peu ^^
