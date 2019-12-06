La grandeur d'un Shinobi ne se mesure pas a ce qu'il a fait de son vivant, mais a ce qu'il a fait juste avant de mourir.
amassous > blog
Le tour du Stand Nintendo de L'E3 2019


Le mur d'escalade tarpin bien
    posted the 06/12/2019 at 11:01 AM by amassous
    comments (10)
    zabuza posted the 06/12/2019 at 11:14 AM
    Nintendo

    Remplis de détail tout leur stand
    mrvince posted the 06/12/2019 at 11:15 AM
    Y'a une demo jouable de Silksong la suite de Hollow Knight ! y'a déjà qqes vidéos sur Youtube en offscreen. Pff il a l'air tellement ouf !
    edgar posted the 06/12/2019 at 11:40 AM
    mrvince M’en parle pas, j’ai pas osé regarder plus de 3 secondes tellement j’en avais envie !

    La suite d’un des meilleurs jeux du 21ème siècle, et je suis très sérieux !
    axlenz posted the 06/12/2019 at 11:58 AM
    Ah oui c'est jolie tout ça
    xenofamicom posted the 06/12/2019 at 12:06 PM
    Très joli stand, beaucoup de couleurs.
    amassous posted the 06/12/2019 at 12:15 PM
    zabuza axlenz xenofamicom Square Enix et BANDAI c'est fou askip aussi mais je trouve pas de vidéo !
    ducknsexe posted the 06/12/2019 at 12:28 PM
    Meme leur stand est completement Fou

    Cette Année Nintendo a vraiment assurer entre leur stand et le nintendo direct . il sont vainqueur de l edition 2019
    amassous posted the 06/12/2019 at 01:00 PM
    ducknsexe
    rockin posted the 06/12/2019 at 01:47 PM
    La queue aux toilettes !
    mrvince posted the 06/12/2019 at 07:23 PM
    edgar
