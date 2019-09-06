profile
all
Shigeru Miyamoto apparemment à la conf Xbox
Jeux Video


Selon Epyon de JVC
Et genre sur scène hein

https://www.resetera.com/threads/jeux-video-shigeru-miyamoto-will-appear-on-stage-at-xbox-briefing.121973/

Je m'attends à peu mais y a un coté historique si confirmé.
    posted the 06/09/2019 at 06:41 PM by shanks
    comments (20)
    sensei posted the 06/09/2019 at 06:42 PM
    Oh toi tu as "quelquechose à nous dire"
    senior posted the 06/09/2019 at 06:43 PM
    Sa source ? son cul.
    goldmen33 posted the 06/09/2019 at 06:43 PM
    Et là Zelda BOTW dispo sur Xbox!
    mrvince posted the 06/09/2019 at 06:43 PM
    Je l’ai mis dans un com y’a qqes jours pour délirer ahah. Je retrouve plus.
    guiguif posted the 06/09/2019 at 06:44 PM
    Starfox Zero sur One ?
    negan posted the 06/09/2019 at 06:44 PM
    Je veux voir Mario prendre un lanzor dans le fion
    sensei posted the 06/09/2019 at 06:47 PM
    Xbox - Miyamoto
    Zabuza essaie de retrouver sa ventoline là
    frz posted the 06/09/2019 at 06:47 PM
    J'ai entendu ça sur le live JV.com. Au final avec le rapprochement nintendo/microsoft, ce serait pas si étonnant.
    ryoporterbridges posted the 06/09/2019 at 06:48 PM
    Mégaton
    shao posted the 06/09/2019 at 06:51 PM
    Tu parles... ça va juste être des skins de perso nintendo dans des jeux xbox, rien de plus.
    nobleswan posted the 06/09/2019 at 06:51 PM
    J'y croirai quand je le verrai
    Bordel de merde si ça arrive n’empêche
    grasdouble posted the 06/09/2019 at 06:53 PM
    reconfirmé derrière par Maxime Chao
    jenicris posted the 06/09/2019 at 06:58 PM
    Xcloud sur Switch?
    gat posted the 06/09/2019 at 06:59 PM
    Xcloud sur Switch.
    jeanouillz posted the 06/09/2019 at 07:00 PM
    Mario Run sur le Xbox store
    medoo posted the 06/09/2019 at 07:03 PM
    Wouaw...

    gat jenicris Vous pensez que "si" Miyamoto venait, il ne viendrait que pour le Cloud?
    jenicris posted the 06/09/2019 at 07:04 PM
    medoo tu penses qu'il viendra pour quoi?
    chiotgamer posted the 06/09/2019 at 07:05 PM
    xcloud sur switch obligé
    shigeryu posted the 06/09/2019 at 07:09 PM
    Wii music remastered exclu temporaire Scarlett !
    sora78 posted the 06/09/2019 at 07:23 PM
    XCloud
    Master Chief Collection
    Ori

    Tous ça sur Switch.
