shanks
articles : 934
visites since opening : 2071496
Shigeru Miyamoto apparemment à la conf Xbox
Jeux Video
Selon Epyon de JVC
Et genre sur scène hein
https://www.resetera.com/threads/jeux-video-shigeru-miyamoto-will-appear-on-stage-at-xbox-briefing.121973/
Je m'attends à peu mais y a un coté historique si confirmé.
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/09/2019 at 06:41 PM by shanks
shanks
comments (20)
20
)
sensei
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 06:42 PM
Oh toi tu as "quelquechose à nous dire"
senior
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 06:43 PM
Sa source ? son cul.
goldmen33
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 06:43 PM
Et là Zelda BOTW dispo sur Xbox!
mrvince
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 06:43 PM
Je l’ai mis dans un com y’a qqes jours pour délirer ahah. Je retrouve plus.
guiguif
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 06:44 PM
Starfox Zero sur One ?
negan
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 06:44 PM
Je veux voir Mario prendre un lanzor dans le fion
sensei
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 06:47 PM
Xbox - Miyamoto
Zabuza essaie de retrouver sa ventoline là
frz
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 06:47 PM
J'ai entendu ça sur le live JV.com. Au final avec le rapprochement nintendo/microsoft, ce serait pas si étonnant.
ryoporterbridges
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 06:48 PM
Mégaton
shao
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 06:51 PM
Tu parles... ça va juste être des skins de perso nintendo dans des jeux xbox, rien de plus.
nobleswan
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 06:51 PM
J'y croirai quand je le verrai
Bordel de merde si ça arrive n’empêche
grasdouble
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 06:53 PM
reconfirmé derrière par Maxime Chao
jenicris
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 06:58 PM
Xcloud sur Switch?
gat
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 06:59 PM
Xcloud sur Switch.
jeanouillz
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 07:00 PM
Mario Run sur le Xbox store
medoo
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 07:03 PM
Wouaw...
gat
jenicris
Vous pensez que "si" Miyamoto venait, il ne viendrait que pour le Cloud?
jenicris
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 07:04 PM
medoo
tu penses qu'il viendra pour quoi?
chiotgamer
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 07:05 PM
xcloud sur switch obligé
shigeryu
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 07:09 PM
Wii music remastered exclu temporaire Scarlett !
sora78
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 07:23 PM
XCloud
Master Chief Collection
Ori
Tous ça sur Switch.
