Cyberpunk 2077
name : Cyberpunk 2077
platform : PC
editor : N.C
developer : CD Projekt Red
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
suzukube
suzukube
suzukube > blog
all
Cyberpunk 2077 : Un indice de plus.
Aaaah ! C'est quasi obligatoire que le jeu sorte cette année, je n'ai jamais vu d'affiche placardé sur un jeu à l'E3 sans qu'il ne sorte en fin d'année !



HYPE !
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/e3-2019-voici-comment-sont-decores-les-batiments-cette-annee/
    tags : cyberpunk 2077
    posted the 06/09/2019 at 06:39 PM by suzukube
    comments (6)
    goldmen33 posted the 06/09/2019 at 06:42 PM
    E3 2017... https://gaminghistory101.files.wordpress.com/2017/06/e32017_crowd.jpg?w=700
    sorow posted the 06/09/2019 at 06:45 PM
    The Witcher 3 : 5 Juin 2014 Leak du collector, placardé a l'E3. Sortie le 25 février 2015... avant report le 19 Mai. Cyberpunk ne sortira pas cette année.
    spyro50 posted the 06/09/2019 at 06:47 PM
    CD projekt ont déjà dit qu'il n'y a aucune chance que le jeu sorte cette année
    suzukube posted the 06/09/2019 at 06:55 PM
    goldmen33 Bon il est sorti en début d'année prochaine !

    sorow spyro50 Mais laissez moi hyper T_T ! En tous cas, au moins pour le début d'année 2020 ?
    leonr4 posted the 06/09/2019 at 06:55 PM
    Alors #team2019 ou #team2020 ?
    suzukube posted the 06/09/2019 at 07:22 PM
    leonr4 J'sais pas je crois que les 2 au dessus de moi ont raison, ça veut juste dire qu'il sort avant le prochain E3 quoi.
