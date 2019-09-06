accueil
Gamer since 1984
____________________________
Le blog 100% Otaku !
name :
Cyberpunk 2077
PC
PC
N.C
N.C
CD Projekt Red
CD Projekt Red
RPG
RPG
Xbox One - PlayStation 4
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
suzukube
suzukube
> blog
all
Let's Play
Way of life
Unboxing
Cyberpunk 2077 : Un indice de plus.
Aaaah ! C'est quasi obligatoire que le jeu sorte cette année, je n'ai jamais vu d'affiche placardé sur un jeu à l'E3 sans qu'il ne sorte en fin d'année !
HYPE !
Otakugame.fr
-
https://otakugame.fr/e3-2019-voici-comment-sont-decores-les-batiments-cette-annee/
tags :
cyberpunk 2077
posted the 06/09/2019 at 06:39 PM by suzukube
suzukube
comments (6)
6
)
goldmen33
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 06:42 PM
E3 2017...
https://gaminghistory101.files.wordpress.com/2017/06/e32017_crowd.jpg?w=700
sorow
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 06:45 PM
The Witcher 3 : 5 Juin 2014 Leak du collector, placardé a l'E3. Sortie le 25 février 2015... avant report le 19 Mai. Cyberpunk ne sortira pas cette année.
spyro50
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 06:47 PM
CD projekt ont déjà dit qu'il n'y a aucune chance que le jeu sorte cette année
suzukube
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 06:55 PM
goldmen33
Bon il est sorti en début d'année prochaine
!
sorow
spyro50
Mais laissez moi hyper T_T ! En tous cas, au moins pour le début d'année 2020 ?
leonr4
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 06:55 PM
Alors #team2019 ou #team2020 ?
suzukube
posted
the 06/09/2019 at 07:22 PM
leonr4
J'sais pas je crois que les 2 au dessus de moi ont raison, ça veut juste dire qu'il sort avant le prochain E3 quoi.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
sorow spyro50 Mais laissez moi hyper T_T ! En tous cas, au moins pour le début d'année 2020 ?