[Leak] Un prix pour le collector de Cyberpunk 2077 ?
Pour faire suite à l'article de Shanks, voici apparaître le prix du collector de Cyberpunk 2077



Aux US, le prix affiché est de 249.99$
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 06/09/2019 at 06:06 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (8)
    goldmen33 posted the 06/09/2019 at 06:08 PM
    Je prends!
    leblogdeshacka posted the 06/09/2019 at 06:09 PM
    goldmen33 si c'est le vrai Collector, il y a du goodies et du bon apparemment
    raioh posted the 06/09/2019 at 06:09 PM
    Je veux juste le steelbook, la jaquette de base est bien trop dégueulasse.
    suzukube posted the 06/09/2019 at 06:11 PM
    J'voulais la figurine de l'e3 2018 bordel !
    jeanouillz posted the 06/09/2019 at 06:14 PM
    suzukube Laquelle ?
    kaiden posted the 06/09/2019 at 06:18 PM
    je prends direct
    defqon1985 posted the 06/09/2019 at 06:25 PM
    suzukube Celle-là? Je l'a trouve dégueulasse.
    https://twitter.com/Xboxygen/status/1137324582682206208/photo/1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1137324582682206208&ref_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.xboxygen.com%2FNews%2F30015-Rumeur-l-edition-standard-de-Cyberpunk-2077-se-montre-avec-des-bonus
    jesuisunefleur posted the 06/09/2019 at 06:33 PM
    Et le collector sur pc ?
